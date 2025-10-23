LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora's Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora’s Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

Arjun Kapoor surprises fans by sharing a sunlit throwback of ex Malaika Arora on her 52nd birthday with a heartfelt wish. Their amicable post-breakup bond, filled with respect, support, and friendship, shows celebrity relationships can end gracefully.

Arjun Kapoor Wishes Ex Malaika Arora a Heartfelt 52nd Birthday After Breakup (Pc: Instagram/X)
Arjun Kapoor Wishes Ex Malaika Arora a Heartfelt 52nd Birthday After Breakup (Pc: Instagram/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 23, 2025 17:31:06 IST

Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora's Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

The world of celebrity breakups pretty much gets messy, but actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are proving that it needn’t be that way. Grace and mutual respect are possible in the post-split set-up. 

On Thursday, October 23, Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday and Arjun Kapoor surprised fans by putting up a wonderful, sun-drenched photo of her on his Instagram story. The photograph happens to be a throwback of a very quiet moment in Paris-a section containing the Eiffel Tower-with a very touching caption that went on to seize headlines as well as attention from fans. 

He stated, “Happy Birthday, @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep flying, keep smiling and always keep seeking…”. This declaration of affection and warmth came just months after Arjun Kapoor publicly confirmed their break-up with the statement “I am single now”, during a film promotion event late in 2024 after a relationship of six years.

Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora’s Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

Post-Breakup Warmth: A New Standard of Civility

It was a wonderful immediate response from the birthday girl to seal the deal. “Thanks” and a red heart emoji were the only additions Malaika added to her share of Arjun’s story onto her social media channel, thereby confirming that their current situation is very amicable.

Such an exchange of digital mementos is by no means a one-off occurrence, but rather an indication of the maturity with which the ex-couple has dealt with the breakup. The relationship began in 20 18, when Malaika separated from Arbaaz Khan, and has always been in the limelight largely due to their age difference.

Their otherwise great relationship has breathed new positive life into the story of Bollywood celebs. They were last spotted sharing a cozy hug during the screening of Homebound, showcasing that indeed respect surpasses romance in their case at the moment.

The Ongoing Support: Beyond the Romance

Besides, over the last year, they have proved beyond birthday wishes that they have this deep-rooted foundation of trust and friendship within them.

A heartbreaking fact is often quoted about Arjun Kapoor being with and extending support to Malaika through this extremely tough time. He stood by the side of Malaika and family after the demise of her father in September 2024; such acts say much about the relationship being beyond just a romantic connection.

With quiet dignity, they went through the end of their relationship-Arjun stating that he was single; and Malaika later accepting that his statement was “his prerogative.” They are commendable in the eyes of fans who often witness celebrity breakups in less respectful ways.

This ongoing friendly dynamic gives the impression that they have a mutual commitment to supporting each other’s respective journeys, personal and professional.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:10 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora’s Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

