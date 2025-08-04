Arpita Khan Sharma’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash: Celebs, Glamour, Fun Moments You Can’t Miss!

Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated her birthday with a grand bash, where she invited not only the who’s who of the Khan clan but Bollywood celebs too. The party was perched on the high grounds as it was being held at her newly opened restaurant MERCII in Mumbai, joyfully spent with family. Very soon, images and videos of the commemoration went viral on all social media platforms giving sneak peeks into the starry night.

Paparazzi made hay snapping images of those present. Grandeur, however, was lent to the whole party feel by the birthday girl and her husband Aayush Sharma.







Salman’s New Look Stole the Limelight

The birthday truly belonged to Arpita, though the glitterati thronged in Salman Khan’s show. The late arrival of the star, now sporting an avatar that includes a mustache and a clipped beard, was for the occasion said to be his preparation for his next war film, “Battle of Galwan,” in which he will play the role of an Indian Army officer.







Wearing a black T, over brown cargo pants, Salman’s rugged features and transformed look suddenly set cats among the literary pigeons, still inciting the buzz for the new blockbuster. He mingled with celebrities smiling facially for photographs, basking in the jubilations along with family.

Arbaaz and Sshura’s Double Celebration

Arbaaz Khan and his wife’s Sshura Khan visit was another nighttime attraction. The couple arrived looking chic, as Sshura beamed in a black attire. Media and fans were ecstatic as Sshura flaunted her baby bump in public for the first time and confirmed the speculations regarding the couple’s pregnancy with their first child.







Arbaaz donned in denim shirt along with pants portraying the style of a cool and caring husband, holding the hand of Sshura sweetly while posing for photos. They brought extra happiness to the birthday celebrations, ushering in an even more lovely chapter for the family.

