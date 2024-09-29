Arshad Warsi Responds to Backlash Over ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Comment, Calls Prabhas a “Brilliant Actor”

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, known for his candidness and humor, has found himself in the spotlight recently following his remarks

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, known for his candidness and humor, has found himself in the spotlight recently following his remarks about Prabhas’ performance in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. At the 2024 IIFA Awards green carpet event, Warsi addressed the backlash he’s been receiving and clarified his stance, emphasizing that his comments were misinterpreted.

“Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise,” Warsi explained to the media. “I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor, and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it’s heartbreaking for the audience.”

The Backlash: Arshad Warsi’s Comments on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The controversy began when Warsi, during an interview last month, was asked to name the last disappointing film he had seen. He named Kalki 2898 AD, a high-profile project starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. While Warsi praised Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in the film, his remarks about Prabhas sparked outrage. Warsi stated that Prabhas’ role in the film made him look “like a joker,” a comment that did not sit well with Prabhas’ fans or members of the Telugu film industry.

In response, actors like Nani and Sudheer Babu, along with director Ajay Bhupathi, voiced their disapproval of Warsi’s words. Many felt that while Warsi was entitled to his opinion, his choice of language could have been more respectful.

Clarification from Arshad Warsi

At IIFA 2024, Warsi sought to clarify the nature of his comment, stressing that his criticism was aimed at the portrayal of the character, not Prabhas’ acting skills. Warsi reiterated that Prabhas is a highly talented actor, but he found the role given to him in Kalki 2898 AD disappointing. “When we give a bad character to a good actor, it’s heartbreaking for the audience,” Warsi elaborated.

Kalki 2898 AD: A Post-Apocalyptic Epic

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a mythology-inspired sci-fi film set in the distant future. Drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures, the movie explores a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. It also features cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur, making it one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. Despite mixed reviews from some quarters, the movie has drawn attention for its ambitious storytelling and visual effects.

The Telugu Film Industry’s Response

Warsi’s comments struck a nerve within the Telugu film fraternity, with prominent figures voicing their disappointment. Actor Nani stated that constructive criticism is welcome, but artists should be mindful of their words. Similarly, Sudheer Babu added that while Warsi’s opinions might be valid, they could have been framed in a more considerate manner, given the effort that goes into making such large-scale projects.

What’s Next for Arshad Warsi?

Despite the ongoing controversy, Arshad Warsi remains focused on his upcoming projects. The actor is set to reprise his popular role in Jolly LLB 3, a film eagerly awaited by fans of the legal drama franchise. Known for his versatility and comedic timing, Warsi is expected to bring his signature charm to the screen once again, offering a mix of humor and intensity that has made him a fan favorite over the years.

As Warsi moves forward with his career, the dust seems to be settling on the Kalki 2898 AD controversy. The actor’s clarification on his comments and his praise for Prabhas may help smooth tensions, allowing both fans and the film industry to move on from the incident. For now, all eyes remain on his next big performance in Jolly LLB 3.

