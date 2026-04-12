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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle calling her 'one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle calling her 'one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known' Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle calling her 'one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known' Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 12, 2026 15:48:03 IST

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. He remembered her as one of India’s most talented and famous singers, whose music added to the country’s culture for more than eight decades.

In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling Bhosle “one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known.”

He credited her extraordinary musical journey spanning decades for enriching India’s cultural heritage and said her songs would continue to inspire generations. “Her voice carried timeless brilliance,” he wrote, adding that he would always cherish his personal interactions with the singer.

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“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives,” PM Modi wrote.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute on his X handle, describing Bhosle as India’s “melody queen” whose songs were cherished across generations. Calling her death an “irreplaceable loss” to the music world, he extended condolences to her family and admirers, concluding his message with “Om Shanti.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed her passing “extremely heartbreaking” and an “irreplaceable loss to the world of art.” In his tribute posted on his X handle, he highlighted her unparalleled contribution to Indian music and prayed for eternal peace for her soul.

Leaders, including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, also expressed deep sorrow over her demise.

Bhosle, 92, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites.

The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day.

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music.

From soulful ghazals like “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” to vibrant hits such as “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” and timeless classics like “Chura Liya Hai Tumne,” her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India’s highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: WATCH: Asha Bhosle Once Revealed Her Last Wish How She Wants Her Farewell, Says ‘Meri Bhagwaan Se..’

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss
Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss
Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss
Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

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