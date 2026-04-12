WATCH: Asha Bhosle Once Revealed Her Last Wish How She Wants Her Farewell, Says ‘Meri Bhagwaan Se..’

Asha Bhosle: Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, legendary playback singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92. According to reports, she died on Sunday, April 12, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest along with pulmonary complications. The Indian entertainment industry and millions of fans around the world are in devastation over the news of her demise that has ended a remarkable era in the history of Indian cinema and music.

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Asha Bhosle: Asha Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the day before her death following allegations of experiencing health problems, such as exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, verified the news of her death and told that her last rites would be performed in Mumbai. Her family had even asked the hospital to give her privacy during her hospitalization when medical teams were attending to her condition. Her condition worsened even after medical treatment where she passed on at the age of 92.









Asha Bhosle: Asha Bhosle was born in 1933 and had a phenomenal career of more than 8 decades during which she sang thousands of songs in different languages. She was generally considered to be one of the most versatile playback singers in Indian cinema who could easily fit in various musical styles and musical generations. She has made a mark in Indian music that is still unmatched and her work inspires singers and musicians all around the world. Her demise has not only deprived India of a legendary voice, but a cultural icon: the songs defined decades of cinema and emotion.

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