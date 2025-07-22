LIVE TV
Ashish Chanchlani Shuts Down Dating Buzz With Elli AvrRam: 'I Am Not That Mad!'

Ashish Chanchlani hilariously shuts down dating rumors with Elli AvrRam, calling the idea absurd during a live Q&A. His witty, self-deprecating response highlights his relatable, anti-glamour persona.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 10:03:35 IST

Ashish Chanchlani, the internet sensation comedian and content creator, recently shook up among his huge fan following by delivering a direct and otherwise cheeky comment on Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. In response to a question posed by a curious follower regarding the prospect of romantic involvement during a live Q&A session, Chanchlani, his own self-deprecation and unplanned frankness, responded, “Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai!” 

The comment, with characteristic humor, went instantly viral, with fans giggling and wondering about the dynamic between the two personas. Though clearly joking, it has initiated discussions over celebrity opinions and the nature of public hearsay.



The Unlikely Pairing: Contrasting Worlds

The potential for romance between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam would seem unimaginable to most, thanks in large part to the utterly different public image and career paths of the two. Ashish, as a trendsetter on the Indian YouTube landscape, has staked his territory on observational comedy that’s earthy and realistic and always being an “everyman” who’s irritated with his own mundane silliness. His punctuality is a function of his earthy method and the sincerity of his humor.

Elli AvrRam, on the other hand, is a Swedish Greek entertainment industry background dancer turned Bollywood actor. Her social image would be expected to be linked to glamour and sophistication which is characteristic of the film world. Though both are certainly entertainers, their domains of influence and what they produce are on different levels, and therefore a romance, even enacted jestingly, is a light-hearted curiosity to both sections of their audiences. Chanchlani’s comment thus humbly recognizes that difference of outlook in his light-hearted reality.

Public Perceptions & Ashish Chanchlani’s Persona

Chanchlani’s “pagal kutte” statement is no off-the-cuff remark; it is insightful on his carefully constructed public image. He relied on being the voice of the ordinary man, not someone who would be swayed by the glitter and glitz that exist with celebrity culture.

 By humorously ruling out the possibility of dating a commercial Bollywood star like AvrRam, he reinforces his “anti-establishment” comedian image of a no-nonsense guy who dispenses with superficiality. 

His public connects to this big time, and they adore him for being so honest, for being able to make fun even of himself when celebrity culture is involved. His sense of humor is founded on self-deprecation and hyperbole reactions, and this scene is a perfect fit for that set-up comedic atmosphere, keeping his fans engaged and entertained by his unfiltered thinking.

Tags: Ashish ChanchlaniAshish Chanchlani Elli AvrRam rumorsElli AvrRam

