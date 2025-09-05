LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ashutosh Rana offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 23:11:07 IST

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Ashutosh Rana offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers, Ashutosh Rana shared his experience of visiting the temple, saying, “Jab bhi Ujjain mein Baba Mahakal ke darshan hote hai mann anand se bhar jata hai..”(My heart is filled with joy after the darshan of Baba Mahakal in Ujjain)

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal’s doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes.

Talking about Ashutosh Rana’s work front, he worked in films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Dhadak’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Raaz’, among several others. He is also seen in director Ayan Mukerji’s action thriller film ‘War 2’, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Ashutosh Ranalord shivamahakaleshwar-templeujjain

QUICK LINKS