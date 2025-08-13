LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Atif Aslam’s father, Muhammad Aslam, passed away at 77. In a deeply emotional note, Atif called him his "Iron Man" and shared his grief with fans. The funeral was held in Lahore with close family. The singer requested privacy, mourning the loss of his greatest support and lifelong hero.

Atif Aslam Bids Farewell to His Hero
Atif Aslam Bids Farewell to His Hero

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 13, 2025 17:43:00 IST

 Muhammad Aslam father of Atif Aslam is no more, he passed away at 77 and it’s a loss that is not easy to get over. The singer, known for his powerful voice and emotional depth, shared the heartbreaking news in a deeply personal and vulnerable message on social media, calling his father his “Iron Man.”

A Son’s Heartbreak: Atif Aslam Bids Farewell to His Hero

“This pain… it’s something I’ve never felt before,” Atif wrote. “My father the strongest man I’ve ever known is gone. He was my rock, my teacher, my hero.”

Atif Aslam Bids Farewell To His Father

Atif Aslam Bids Farewell To His Father

Behind the fame and lights, Atif has always been a family man, and this loss cuts deep. Muhammad Aslam wasn’t just a parent, he was Atif’s quiet anchor, a support and his backbone, someone who kept him grounded even as his music reached the corners of the world. A retired government officer and a man of immense discipline and dignity, he had a presence that didn’t need an audience just the respect of those who knew him.

Not a Superstar Today, Just a Son Saying Goodbye

Atif’s message wasn’t just about grief, it was a raw outpouring of love, of gratitude, and that gut-wrenching emptiness you feel when the one person you thought would always be there… suddenly isn’t.
The funeral took place quietly in Lahore, with just close family around. No big crowds, no noise, just the people who loved him most, standing together in pain. Atif has asked for privacy, space, and prayers. Right now, he’s not a superstar. He’s just a son broken, grieving, trying to hold it together.

And maybe that’s the hardest part. Seeing someone like Atif  always so composed, always so strong  brought to his knees by loss. Because even the loudest, most powerful voices go quiet when the heart breaks.
Today, that silence belongs to Atif Aslam. Not the singer. Just a son, trying to say goodbye to his hero. Trying to accept that the man who always had his back… isn’t there anymore.

Rest easy, Muhammad Aslam. You didn’t just raise a singer, you raised a man loved by millions. And now, every note your son sings carries a piece of you. That’s not just legacy, that’s love, living on.

Also Read: Daboo Malik’s Confession! Did He Sideline Son Amaal Malik For Armaan’s Career?

Tags: Atif AslamAtif Aslam father deathMuhammad Aslam

RELATED News

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Adah Sharma Slams Critics Over The Kerala Story Winning National Award, ‘If That Is Political, Then So Be It’
Will Deadpool Make A Surprise Entry In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute
Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute
Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute
Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam Passes Away At 77, Singer Shares Heartfelt Tribute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?