August 2025 Is Here: Big Movies, Big Drama, And Big Action – Get Ready For A Full-On Bollywood Blast!

August 2025 sets the stage for blockbuster Bollywood releases. From emotional drama in Dhadak 2, comedy in Son of Sardar 2, and a political biopic Ajey, to the explosive War 2, this month offers a cinematic rollercoaster of action, romance, and powerful storytelling.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 09:21:53 IST

August 2025 is likely to become a momentous month in Indian cinema with a number of films thrilling the audiences. Action, romance, and a hard-hitting biopic promise to keep every movie lover occupied for the next few weeks. The month begins with a bang with the release of a couple of highly discussed sequels and a biopic on a key political leader.

Later in the month, the long-awaited comeback of the YRF Spy Universe will be in the limelight. With so many different genres and star power combined, this August is set to bring some of the biggest film moments of the year.

High-Stakes Sequels and Political Drama

It’s going to start with a pretty dramatic triple release on August 1st. In ‘Dhadak 2,’ the spiritual sequel to the blockbuster of 2018, stars Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi and sets up a heartrending love story against the backdrop of caste bias. The film, adapted from the Tamil film ‘Pariyerum Perumal,’ promises to be a naked and visceral drama. 

Ajay Devgn himself will reprise Jassi Randhawa in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ which is going to hit the theatres today. This action-comedy sequel promises a mix of humor, action, and Punjabi chaos as it follows a wild chase for a rare golden mango. ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi,’ a film on Yogi Adityanath, will also be released today, adding another depth to this month’s offerings. The movie, featuring Anant Joshi, follows his journey from being a young man in the Himalayas to a major political leader, covering his spiritual awakening and ascendancy to the top.

Action, and Star Struck Cast

Mid-month, August 14th saw things heating up with the release of ‘War 2.’ This is perhaps one of the most awaited films of the year, the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan returns as Agent Kabir, now a rogue agent, and it lays the groundwork for a firecracker fight with Jr. NTR’s Vikram, the deadliest agent from India.

Starring Kiara Advani as well, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is also bound to be a visual treat with high-octane action and edge-of-the-seat espionage. The battle of ideologies and the bitter rivalry between Roshan and Jr. NTR are likely to be the central showpiece. The amalgamation of star power, a well-known franchise, and an engrossing storyline brings ‘War 2’ in contention for breaking a record in the box office run.

