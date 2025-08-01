Son of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2: Surprise Box Office Clash As Unexpected Hits Challenge Their Big Releases In Theatres Today

The much-awaited sequels, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Dhadak 2,’ are venturing into a cinematic environment much more difficult than their predecessors. Both movies, out today, are in a bad place, struggling to achieve the anticipated momentum in the face of the unexpected hegemony of the mythological animated epic ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ and the continued success of romantic drama ‘Saiyaara.’

Initial box office indications are of a rough ride ahead, with pre-release hype for both sequels being surprisingly dull. This competitive landscape has cooled the prospects of the films, as it questioned their potential to gain a solid foothold within a busy release window.

Poor Pre-Release Figures and Competition’s Effect

The advance sales of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are really bad. Son of Sardaar 2, according to trade reports, managed to sell approximately 28,000 tickets in national chains, and it was followed closely by Dhadak 2 with nearly 18,000. Though ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ tops the two new releases, both figures are deemed disappointing for big sequels. This poor show is the direct consequence of the tough competition.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha,’ an animation release that did not attract much pre-release publicity, has turned into a word-of-mouth hit, generating good word of mouth and a following. Its opening week collection has already crossed the ₹44 crore mark, which is a phenomenal feat for the genre of the film. Simultaneously, ‘Saiyaara,’ a box office smash, continues to attract large audiences and crossed the ₹400 crore mark globally, making it the highest grossing love story ever in Indian film history. The robust continuation of these two films provides little room for breathing space for the new releases.

The Struggle Upward to Box Office Supremacy

With ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ seemingly ruling the roost, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ are now all set against each other. Industry analysts opine that both may well finish trailing way behind the established blockbusters at the third and fourth spots, respectively. Regionality is expected to come to the rescue of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ in East Punjab and Gujarat, where the first film actually had a good run.

The initial trends, however, do point towards an extreme possibility of a downfall. ‘Dhadak 2’ faces a much bigger challenge with its romantic subject matter pitted directly against ‘Saiyaara,’ which already connects with the youth. Its good fortune would be highly contingent on positive reviews and word of mouth over the weekend to kick-start ticket sales. The coming days will prove crucial to see if both these sequels stand against all odds in this horrendously hostile environment and find a chunk of space for themselves.

