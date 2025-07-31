Home > Entertainment > John Abraham Is Back In Action With ‘Tehran’—A Powerful Spy Thriller Releasing This Independence Week To Thrill Audiences!

John Abraham’s action-thriller Tehran is set to premiere on ZEE5 this Independence Week. Set against real geopolitical conflicts, the film showcases a fierce new avatar of John in a high-stakes spy drama.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 31, 2025 18:36:00 IST

Well-waited John Abraham’s long-awaited action-thriller Tehran has finally received a release date, giving his fans reason to rejoice. The trailer will be released tomorrow, and the poster has already arrived. The geopolitics drama that has been under production for quite some time now will be directly released on the platform ZEE5 during this Independence Week. 

The announcement arrived with a stunning first-look poster showcasing a fierce and intense John Abraham in an avtaar never witnessed before. Having a bushy beard, blood flowing down his forehead, and a burning stare, the actor assures to deliver a performance full of energy in this thriller.

Geopolitical Thriller and Character

Tehran is not a run-of-the-mill action film; it’s a geopolitical thriller inspired by real events. The movie unfolds in the background of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the film threaded through the twists and turns of global politics. The movie, directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, also explores the contributions of various countries like China, Iran, and Palestine in today’s world. 

John Abraham’s lead character is in the spotlight here, and his battered, battle-hardened look on the poster indicates a figure who has survived a tumultuous ride. This is a departure from the actor’s recent work and will surely delight fans who love a gruff, earthy action hero.

OTT Release and Audience Reception

The decision of a direct-to-OTT release on ZEE5, while surprising to most, is a strategic move to go big. The trailer of the film will be out on August 1, 2025, and should give a better idea of what the plot is all about and about the high-octane action sequences. The first-look poster of John’s rugged image has definitely created a lot of noise on the internet.

Fans have already shown their excitement and eager anticipation with the rugged look and the promising story of the movie. And that tag line on the poster, “A blast in Delhi didn’t just hit an embassy it awakened a dormant fire,” stirs curiosity suggesting a story tied into a personal mission with a national crisis. In fact, Tehran touches timely issues, and John Abraham scatters high-octane action, making it potentially one of the most awaited releases of 2023.

