Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Audio Leaked? Fans Call It ‘Fake AF’ Amid D23 Event But You Can Expect These Cameos

Avengers: Doomsday is deep in production over in London, with the Russo brothers steering the ship yet again. This marks Marvel’s first massive team-up flick since the juggernaut that was Endgame, so yes, expectations are through the roof.

Even though the movie’s not hitting theatres until next December, Disney and Marvel Studios tossed fans a bone at Destination D23, a sneak peek, some behind-the-scenes snippets, and a teaser that’s already got people buzzing.

Avengers: Doomsday teaser

Joe and Anthony Russo dropped in via video from the London set. “Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo. We’re here in London shooting Avengers: Doomsday. This movie is huge for us, bigger than anything we’ve tackled before. We’re uniting a ton of your favourite heroes against one of the toughest threats the MCU’s ever faced.” Not exactly subtle, but hey, they know how to hype it up.

As for the teaser, according to the reports, Marvel kept things quick and punchy. Instead of rolling out fresh dialogue, they leaned on memorable lines from earlier films.

It kicks off with Thor’s “We could pull together the greatest team ever” from Love and Thunder, jumps to Sam Wilson in Brave New World talking about seeing the good in each other, and then bounces through big moments: Shuri rallying Wakanda, Ant-Man pledging loyalty, Yelena vowing unity in Thunderbolts.

Apparently, it doesn’t stop with the Avengers crew. The teaser brings in voices from the X-Men films—Professor X warning of an impending war, Cyclops promising to protect his own. Even Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards pops up for the Fantastic Four, promising to defend humanity.

Avengers: Doomsday teaser audio leaked?

An audio clip on the Internet surfaced, revealing the cameos that Avengers: Doomsday might feature. The fans were quick to react as one user stated, “I m curious who’s voices were in this clip, I know a few but not all.” Another fan shared, “Some of lines are from over marvel film.”

The next one said, “Fake asfffff,” and echoing similar sentiments, another user added, “I’m here at Destination D23 and this is not true at all.” One claimed, “No footage was shown …but people will believe what they want true lmao.”

Full Doomsday preview (only audio) pic.twitter.com/GB4r0JhmCH — lokihiddleston ⸱ sylki forever (@feelingshare) August 30, 2025

