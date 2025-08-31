Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report

Sydney Sweeney, 27, and music manager Scooter Braun, 44, are at the centre of fresh dating rumours after being seen together in Venice, Italy, back in June.

Photos and videos from the trip show the two walking side by side, not long after they both attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sánchez. Sweeney was spotted in a black floral dress, and Braun kept it simple: sunglasses, neutral outfit.

Is Sydney Sweeney dating Scooter Braun?

Word is, according to Star Magazine, Braun has told a few close friends that he and Sweeney are seeing each other, but he’s trying to keep it under wraps for now. Sweeney ended things with her longtime fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year.

The two were together since 2018, called off their wedding, and finally split for good in April. Since then, Sweeney’s name has been linked to a few others, like NFL star Tom Brady, her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell but she shot down the Glen Powell rumours while hosting SNL in March, calling them “obviously not true.”

Who is Scooter Braun?

For those not in the loop, Scooter Braun is a big name in the music industry. He’s the guy who discovered Justin Bieber and has managed Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and more.

Braun’s also known for some headline-grabbing moves, like buying Taylor Swift’s old music catalogue in 2019, which set off a whole storm online. He had a public split with Bieber in 2023, and his company, Ithaka, merged with K-pop powerhouse HYBE.

Braun was married to Yael Cohen. They got hitched in 2014 and have three kids together: Jagger, Levi, and Hart. They divorced in 2021, but he’s spoken openly about co-parenting and says they’ll always be family.

On The Diary of a CEO podcast, he admitted that both he and Cohen played a part in the marriage ending.

So, that’s where things stand: Sweeney and Braun are sparking rumours, but nothing’s confirmed. Both have just come out of long relationships, both have been in the public eye for years, and for now, they’re keeping things as quiet as possible.

