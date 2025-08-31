LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report

Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun are sparking dating rumors after being spotted together in Venice following Jeff Bezos’ wedding. With both recently out of long relationships, fans are buzzing over the possible Hollywood pairing, though neither star has confirmed the romance.

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly dating.( PIC CREDIT: Instagram/sydney_sweeney/scooterbraun)
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly dating.( PIC CREDIT: Instagram/sydney_sweeney/scooterbraun)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 31, 2025 07:40:30 IST

Sydney Sweeney, 27, and music manager Scooter Braun, 44, are at the centre of fresh dating rumours after being seen together in Venice, Italy, back in June.

Photos and videos from the trip show the two walking side by side, not long after they both attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sánchez. Sweeney was spotted in a black floral dress, and Braun kept it simple: sunglasses, neutral outfit. 

Is Sydney Sweeney dating Scooter Braun? 

Word is, according to Star Magazine, Braun has told a few close friends that he and Sweeney are seeing each other, but he’s trying to keep it under wraps for now. Sweeney ended things with her longtime fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year. 

The two were together since 2018, called off their wedding, and finally split for good in April. Since then, Sweeney’s name has been linked to a few others, like NFL star Tom Brady, her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell but she shot down the Glen Powell rumours while hosting SNL in March, calling them “obviously not true.”

Who is Scooter Braun? 

For those not in the loop, Scooter Braun is a big name in the music industry. He’s the guy who discovered Justin Bieber and has managed Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and more.

Braun’s also known for some headline-grabbing moves, like buying Taylor Swift’s old music catalogue in 2019, which set off a whole storm online. He had a public split with Bieber in 2023, and his company, Ithaka, merged with K-pop powerhouse HYBE.

Braun was married to Yael Cohen. They got hitched in 2014 and have three kids together: Jagger, Levi, and Hart. They divorced in 2021, but he’s spoken openly about co-parenting and says they’ll always be family.

On The Diary of a CEO podcast, he admitted that both he and Cohen played a part in the marriage ending.

So, that’s where things stand: Sweeney and Braun are sparking rumours, but nothing’s confirmed. Both have just come out of long relationships, both have been in the public eye for years, and for now, they’re keeping things as quiet as possible. 

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Subpoena Clash Sparks Outrage; Gets Dubbed ‘Narcissistic, Liar, Bully, Brat’ In Legal Storm

Tags: Hollywood couplesScooter BraunSydney Sweeneytrending news

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Reunite With 90s Flair, Celebrate National Award And Aryan Khan’s Series
Small-Penis Rule: How This Strange Legal Loophole Stops Donald Trump From Suing Satirists
Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers
Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri’s Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her ‘Perfect Match’
Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report
Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report
Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report
Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Dating Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Months After Splitting With Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Report

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?