Awez Darbar Breaks Down On Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Comment, Says ‘Our Families Are Watching’

Bigg Boss 19 was on full blast in cinema mode with the eventful Movie Night task that exhibited the private conversation between housemates Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Zeishan Quadri. The rest of the tape had Baseer and others charging Awez with a history of sending DMs to girls on the premise of being unfaithful to his long-term girlfriend, influencer Nagma Mirajkar.

The accusation so hit Awez that he went into a rage: a fiery confrontation ensued, between him and Baseer, wherein he called Baseer a “chomu.” In a moment gone by, however, when Awez’s wrath had subsided, all that remained was searing sorrow as he was overtaken by grief at the televised character assassination. Awez cried like a baby while saying, “Her parents are also seeing, she is seeing.

My parents are also seeing. Who talks like this? Nagma knows, but her parents don’t know about all this.” This plea underlined that reality show remarks bear grave repercussions in the real world, often affecting personal relationships and family reputation. His other housemates, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj, ran to console the distraught Awez, encouraging him to stand against the completely baseless allegations.

Baseer Ali’s Regret and Public Apology

Baseer Ali later faced the camera and expressed extreme remorse, having felt the great damage wreaked by his words. He explained that the discussion with Amaal and Zeishan was anger-fueled and that the remarks were groundless, unnecessary, and directly based on distorted information sourced from a third person an ex-girlfriend who, by all accounts, was shared with Awez.

Baseer regretted not only Awez but, more importantly, Nagma Mirajkar and her family. “If this has hurt your image, family, your reputation, and your future with Nagma, I am very sorry and hope you can forgive me,” he stated, even adding that Awez is the “perfect guy” for her.

This public withdrawal was an effort to do damage control and bury the hatchet over the episode of character assassination. But the damage had already been done, sowing the seeds of concern for the power of the show to weaponize personal gossip.

Family Watching: The Real Stakes of Reality TV

At the heart of the breakdown of Awez was the paranoia of his family and Nagma’s family viewing the clips. Such a killing allegation over national television will destroy public image, erode personal trust, and shatter the future of a relationship publicly declared just some time ago-even for trivial quarrels inside the house. His eyes, watering with tears, reflected how emotionally fragile the contestants are, when their most personal issues are brought up into the cutthroat game for higher dose-drama.

It turned into mukh burai outside the house, which has joined the other reality contestants like Gauahar Khan in disowning Baseer’s “villainous” shot to hit Awez needlessly. This drama really proves that most personal contestants would fight not just in the house but also in the court of public and family opinion.

