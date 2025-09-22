Bigg Boss 19 Day 29 Highlights: Amaal Malik Romantic Song For Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Secret Room Entry After Eviction

The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 was an emotional frenzy, glamour of the celebs and dramatic turns. With the contestants struggling to keep pace with the constantly changing dynamics of the house, a grand entry of Bollywood stalwarts Jisshu Sengupta and Kajol was a promotion of the next season of their web series The Trial Season 2.

Their flirtation with the host Salman Khan was a much-needed dose of light-heartedness in the run up to the storm. But the real story was taking place behind the house walls, where relationships were put to the trial and an unexpected eviction shocked everyone.

Relationship Tests in the BB House

A new challenge was proclaimed in the house that was full of excitement and even a touch of trepidation. The mysterious Uorfi Javed who is a fashion designer with a sharp understanding of human dynamics returned to the house to challenge the true relations of the contestants. Pairs instantly became on edge because of her presence. A sweet and likely unexpected instance was when Uorfi requested Amaal to dedicate a song to Tanya Mittal, whose birthday was coming.

When Amaal sang a love song with such sincerity, Tanya flushed and that was a rare display of real love in a house where maneuvers and intrigues were the order of the day. This romantic scene was in contrast to the rest of the relationships that were tested under the gaze of Uorfi, making the contestants show their genuine feelings, or their absence towards their partners.

Nehal’s Secret Room Fury

The greatest surprise of the night was after the eviction of Nehal. Nehal was transported to an exclusive room without the knowledge of the rest of the housemates, where she was able to see the pure reality of the house. She was appalled to hear Zeishan and Amaal talk about her eviction and to talk about her derogatively. The betrayal made her angry, and it provided her with a different vision of her alleged friends.

At the same time, Awez confronted Abhishek on his increased connection with Ashnoor and whether that was influencing his performance. On the contrary, Baseer was able to listen to Ashnoor, and he was able to hear her out and give her emotional support. The secret rooms and the hidden cameras have once again turned out to be the ultimate loyalty test and have shown the real picture of the friends and the competitions that are present in the Bigg Boss house.

