Bigg Boss 19 Day 27 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Becomes Captain, Baseer Ali Clashes With Gaurav Khanna And More

Bigg Boss 19 house is experiencing a major change of power when Abhishek Bajaj has been crowned the new captain. Abhishek managed to survive his rivals after a difficult and hard effort to occupy the desired job to replace the former captain, Amaal Mallik.

His triumph has led to a new dimension of dynamics in the house as housemates have to conform to his rules and leadership. That air is filled with expectancy as the viewers eagerly await to see whether Abhishek will be fair when it comes to leading or his new power will be more irritating to the contestants.

Bigg Boss Clash of Captains

The captaincy exercise was not only a physical one but also a psychological fight. Amaal and Abhishek engaged in a head-to-head battle in a cheese block experiment, and Abhishek won. This victory cemented his status and highlighted his tactical talent. Being the new captain, every step and decision made by Abhishek is being evaluated, and his method in handling the household chores and conflicts is already being put to test.

Heated Arguments Erupt: Baseer vs. Gaurav

The silence following the victory of Abhishek did not last long as tensions were running high between Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna. What started out to be a mere casual chat over home chores and game strategy, turned into a heated argument. Baseer was left wondering why Gaurav is not involved in physical activities, and Gaurav was able to justify the reason he only plays mind games, indicating that the show is not about brute strength and it is all about brains.

The argument was marked with both contestants’ exchanging foul language with Baseer accusing Gaurav of being a people-pleaser and Gaurav reminding Baseer of his previous statements on the rest of the contestants. The conflict between two powerful personalities has created one more twist to the already hot house, as it is bound to create more drama in the next episodes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 26 Highlights: Tears Flow, Fights Explode And Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Fiery Showdown Shakes The House!