LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

The wait is finally over! Baahubali: The Epic a re-edited version combining both parts of the blockbuster saga hit theatres on October 31, 2025, to roaring applause. A special premiere was held across the Telugu states, drawing massive crowds and nostalgic cheers.

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps! (Pic Credits: X)
Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps! (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 31, 2025 11:02:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

The wait is finally over! Baahubali: The Epic a re-edited version combining both parts of the blockbuster saga hit theatres on October 31, 2025, to roaring applause. A special premiere was held across the Telugu states, drawing massive crowds and nostalgic cheers.

“This Re-Release Belongs To The Fans” Says Rajamouli 

Director S.S. Rajamouli graced the Hyderabad premiere and addressed fans with heartfelt words.

“The only reason to bring Baahubali back to theatres is the love you’ve shown over the last decade,” he stated, as fans erupted in excitement.

The film, now a single-cut version running 3 hours and 45 minutes, boasts enhanced visuals, upgraded VFX, and new DI color grading. The refreshed experience has left many amazed — though some viewers felt the extended runtime was a stretch.

Audience Reactions

While audiences praised the technical improvements, a few felt that the first half drags, lacking the punch of the sequel’s momentum. However, once the second half kicks in, the energy skyrockets, with fans calling it “pure cinematic bliss.”

Some playful trolling surfaced online for iconic moments like Prabhas lifting the Shivling, and a few criticized the editing pattern. Still, the overall verdict is glowing — the epic magic of Baahubali remains intact.

Box Office Roars Again

The re-release opened to ₹5 crore from premiere shows across Telugu states, a massive feat for a decade-old film. With this, Baahubali: The Epic is already posing stiff competition to this week’s new release, Mass Jathara.

With such craze, the makers are looking at solid profits even from its re-release. Industry trackers predict strong profits from this nostalgic re-run, proving once again that Rajamouli’s masterpiece continues to rule hearts and box offices alike.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Baahubali movieBaahubali The Epichome-hero-pos-7Rajamouli movie

RELATED News

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 31-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of Lord Vishnu’s Awakening

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!
Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!
Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!
Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

QUICK LINKS