Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

The wait is finally over! Baahubali: The Epic a re-edited version combining both parts of the blockbuster saga hit theatres on October 31, 2025, to roaring applause. A special premiere was held across the Telugu states, drawing massive crowds and nostalgic cheers.

“This Re-Release Belongs To The Fans” Says Rajamouli

Director S.S. Rajamouli graced the Hyderabad premiere and addressed fans with heartfelt words.

“The only reason to bring Baahubali back to theatres is the love you’ve shown over the last decade,” he stated, as fans erupted in excitement.

The film, now a single-cut version running 3 hours and 45 minutes, boasts enhanced visuals, upgraded VFX, and new DI color grading. The refreshed experience has left many amazed — though some viewers felt the extended runtime was a stretch.

Audience Reactions

While audiences praised the technical improvements, a few felt that the first half drags, lacking the punch of the sequel’s momentum. However, once the second half kicks in, the energy skyrockets, with fans calling it “pure cinematic bliss.”

Some playful trolling surfaced online for iconic moments like Prabhas lifting the Shivling, and a few criticized the editing pattern. Still, the overall verdict is glowing — the epic magic of Baahubali remains intact.

Box Office Roars Again

The re-release opened to ₹5 crore from premiere shows across Telugu states, a massive feat for a decade-old film. With this, Baahubali: The Epic is already posing stiff competition to this week’s new release, Mass Jathara.

With such craze, the makers are looking at solid profits even from its re-release. Industry trackers predict strong profits from this nostalgic re-run, proving once again that Rajamouli’s masterpiece continues to rule hearts and box offices alike.

