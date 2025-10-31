Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

The Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s act, apparently simple, of paying respect to cinematic legend Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet on a popular TV show, has caused considerable security reassessment by central Indian agencies regarding the senior actor.

While a friendly exchange meant as an ultimate mark of respect in Indian culture, such an act did not go well with pro-Khalistan groups, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in particular. This group has, over the years, made accusations against Bachchan for allegedly inciting violence during the unfortunate 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Their condemnation of Dosanjh’s gesture, terming it as “an insult” to the victims and their families, has again brought Bachchan into this volatile political issue, making security experts and the government think about immediate concerns.

Escalating Threat Dynamics

The threat is multi-layered; immediate and long-term risks must therefore be examined more closely. SFJ’s overt censure and the following public exhortations against both Dosanjh and implicitly against Bachchan, point at a serious intensifying of their targeting of prominent personalities related to Indian mainstream culture.

The central agencies have shown a specific interest in the probability of proxies or sleeper cells doing something either within India or outside regarding the group’s vitriolic rhetoric.

Whether from India or abroad, it is likely that the extremists see Bachchan as an important name to capture; that he is a national figure makes him especially so, particularly given the long-pending, unresolved controversy surrounding the 1984 violence.

Central Agency Response and Mitigation

An expanded chorus has emerged, and Central Agencies are said to be urgently reconsidering Amitabh Bachchan’s current security arrangements by reviewing possible vulnerabilities at his domicile, venues of public appearances, and routes of travel.

State and Central intelligence agencies are sharing information in monitoring communications, both open-source and encrypted, pertaining to the SFJ or similar radical elements where the actor may be referenced.

The emphasis is on preemptive security measures, which could include strengthening his personal security detail, installing upgraded surveillance at his properties, and imposing strict protocols on public interactions, such that the perceived risk from the politically charged celebrity interaction would be negated.

