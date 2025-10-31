LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration Epstein scandal India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

Diljit Dosanjh's respectful bow to Amitabh Bachchan on TV sparks outrage from Sikhs For Justice over 1984 riots links. Central agencies ramp up security reviews, monitoring threats from pro-Khalistan extremists targeting the icon. Preemptive measures include enhanced surveillance and protocols to counter escalating risks.

Diljit's Feet-Touch Fury: Bachchan Faces Renewed Khalistani Threats, Triggers Agency Overhaul (Pc: X)
Diljit's Feet-Touch Fury: Bachchan Faces Renewed Khalistani Threats, Triggers Agency Overhaul (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 31, 2025 02:37:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

The Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s act, apparently simple, of paying respect to cinematic legend Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet on a popular TV show, has caused considerable security reassessment by central Indian agencies regarding the senior actor.

While a friendly exchange meant as an ultimate mark of respect in Indian culture, such an act did not go well with pro-Khalistan groups, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in particular. This group has, over the years, made accusations against Bachchan for allegedly inciting violence during the unfortunate 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Their condemnation of Dosanjh’s gesture, terming it as “an insult” to the victims and their families, has again brought Bachchan into this volatile political issue, making security experts and the government think about immediate concerns.

Escalating Threat Dynamics

The threat is multi-layered; immediate and long-term risks must therefore be examined more closely. SFJ’s overt censure and the following public exhortations against both Dosanjh and implicitly against Bachchan, point at a serious intensifying of their targeting of prominent personalities related to Indian mainstream culture.

The central agencies have shown a specific interest in the probability of proxies or sleeper cells doing something either within India or outside regarding the group’s vitriolic rhetoric.

Whether from India or abroad, it is likely that the extremists see Bachchan as an important name to capture; that he is a national figure makes him especially so, particularly given the long-pending, unresolved controversy surrounding the 1984 violence.

Central Agency Response and Mitigation

An expanded chorus has emerged, and Central Agencies are said to be urgently reconsidering Amitabh Bachchan’s current security arrangements by reviewing possible vulnerabilities at his domicile, venues of public appearances, and routes of travel.

State and Central intelligence agencies are sharing information in monitoring communications, both open-source and encrypted, pertaining to the SFJ or similar radical elements where the actor may be referenced.

The emphasis is on preemptive security measures, which could include strengthening his personal security detail, installing upgraded surveillance at his properties, and imposing strict protocols on public interactions, such that the perceived risk from the politically charged celebrity interaction would be negated.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 2:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amitabh bachchandiljit dosanjhkhalistan

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

King Charles Cuts Ties: Prince Andrew Stripped Of Titles, Forced Out Of Royal Lodge Over Epstein Scandal

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Remember When Khar Gymkhana Drops Jemimah Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership Amid Father’s Religious Conversion Controversy, Shockwaves In Mumbai!

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

New York Declares Emergency, Launches $65 Million Food Aid Plan To Avert Worsening Hunger Crisis Amid Shutdown

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats
Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats
Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats
Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

QUICK LINKS