Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Alec Baldwin made his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) this week, marking his first appearance since the dismissal of his trial related to the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. The incident in 2021 led to Baldwin facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a prop gun he was handling discharged, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A Reflective Comeback

In a recent interview, Baldwin expressed doubts about the future of his career, suggesting it might be over following the tragic event. However, he rejoined SNL, where he has previously hosted a record 17 times, to deliver a humorous take on current political events.

Parodying Fox News

Opening this week’s episode, Baldwin impersonated Fox News host Bret Baier, parodying his recent interview with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Joined by Maya Rudolph, who portrayed Harris, Baldwin’s sketch humorously highlighted the combative nature of their dialogue.

“I’m talking, so I can’t listen to your answers,” Baldwin quipped, poking fun at the interruptions that characterized their exchange. Rudolph responded with a witty remark: “The pleasure is neither of ours,” adding to the comedic atmosphere.

Legal Battles Behind Him

Baldwin will not face further trial over the involuntary manslaughter charges tied to Hutchins’ death, as the case in New Mexico was dismissed in July. He has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired the fatal shot and expressed uncertainty about how live rounds ended up in the firearm, referring to the incident as a “one in a trillion episode.”

The collapse of the trial followed allegations from Baldwin’s legal team that police and prosecutors had concealed crucial evidence, including a batch of bullets potentially connected to the shooting. While prosecutors argued the bullets were irrelevant, the judge ruled that they should have been disclosed to Baldwin’s defense.

Consequences for Production Team

In April, the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was sentenced to prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors stated that she failed to ensure that live rounds were not mixed with dummy ammunition on set, a critical oversight that contributed to the tragic shooting incident.

