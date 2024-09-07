Bharti Singh On Ganesh Chaturthi: Bappa Has Brought Joy Into Our Lives

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Comedian Bharti Singh has brought Ganpati Bappa into her home with much enthusiasm. She was accompanied by her three-year-old son, Laksh whom she fondly calls Golla.

In a heartwarming celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi,  comedian Bharti Singh has brought Ganpati Bappa into her home with much enthusiasm. She was accompanied by her three-year-old son, Laksh whom she fondly calls Golla. The festivities kicked off in full swing as the family visited various pandals in Mumbai to select their Ganesh idol.

Bharti brimming with joy, shared her excitement with mediapersons. “I had prayed to God for an extension for our show laughter chef, and the extension was granted. We are very happy; Bappa has brought joy into our lives,” she said.

She went on to describe her special connection with Ganpati Bappa, revealing, “Mere lie Ganpati Bappa Golla hai mera, meaning, no matter how grand the Ganpati idol is, you’ll always see him as a child. I become very emotional; we are bringing home baby-like Ganesh. Golla has turned 3 years old, and today he has come along with me to bring Ganpati Bappa home for the third time”

The actor also announced that they plan to keep Ganpati Bappa at their home for a day and a half, allowing them to cherish the divine presence for an extended period. “This time, we will keep Ganpati Bappa at our home for a day and a half. We will have the opportunity to serve him for 1.5 days,” she added.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began today, is a ten-day celebration that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada and concludes with Anantha Chaturdashi. The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, honours Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, wisdom, and the remover of obstacles.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on this auspicious occasion.

President Murmu highlighted the festival’s role in fostering social harmony and brotherhood, while PM Modi wished everyone a joyous Ganesh Chaturthi on social media.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also shared his festive message, encouraging citizens to embrace unity and resilience, with hopes that Lord Ganesha will bestow peace, prosperity, and happiness upon all.

In Mumbai, the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja has further added to the excitement surrounding the festival. Devotees across Maharashtra are preparing to celebrate by bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing delicious offerings, and visiting pandals.

(With inputs from ANI)

