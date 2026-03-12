Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav Turn Haunted Bangla Into a Ride of Screams, Laughs and Twists | Fans Get Bhool Bhulaiyaa Deja Vu

The much awaited teaser of Bhooth Bangla is finally out and it brings exactly what fans were hoping for spooky thrills, hilarious chaos and a wildly entertaining haunted adventure.

The film marks the return of Akshay Kumar in a quirky and adventurous avatar as he steps into a mysterious haunted house, holding a lantern while balancing on a giant ghostly hand. The setting mixed with comic moments hints that this haunted bangla will deliver both screams and laughter.

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out

The teaser also features a strong ensemble including Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav whose terrified yet funny reactions promise classic horror comedy moments. With bats flying around, creepy shadows and the entire group struggling inside the haunted house. The visuals suggest a fun filled supernatural ride.

Within minutes of the teaser release, fans flooded social media praising the return of the iconic horror comedy vibe. Many viewers are already calling it one of the most entertaining spooky comedies of the year, especially with the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav on screen again.

About Bhoot Bangla:

Release Date

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 April 2026 in India. The teaser and promotional materials have already started generating strong buzz among fans ahead of the theatrical launch.

Cast

In Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar plays the central character who finds himself caught in a mysterious and haunted mansion filled with strange supernatural events. Tabu appears in a key role connected to the secrets of the eerie bangla while Paresh Rawal plays a quirky and confused elder trying to make sense of the ghostly chaos. Rajpal Yadav adds comic relief as a frightened yet hilarious character who constantly finds himself in the middle of paranormal trouble. The ensemble also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Manoj Joshi, each playing residents or visitors trapped inside the haunted house as bizarre and spooky incidents unfold around them. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and promises a perfect mix of horror, mystery and laugh out loud comedy.

Storyline

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy that revolves around a mysterious haunted mansion where strange supernatural events begin to unfold. The story blends spooky elements with humor as a group of characters gets trapped in the eerie bangla and faces bizarre ghostly incidents. The film promises a mix of suspense, supernatural chaos, and classic comic timing, especially with actors like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav sharing the screen.

