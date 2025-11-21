LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Big Bollywood Shock: Dawood's Nephew Orry And Top Stars Attended 'Lavish' Dubai Rave Parties- Probe Reveals Scandalous Details!

A major drug investigation linking Dubai–Mumbai rave parties has triggered controversy, as dealer Shaikh’s statements hint at high-profile attendees and an alleged connection involving socialite Orry. Police are now examining digital evidence to trace links between trafficking networks and elite party circles.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 21, 2025 12:51:27 IST

Once more, the bright lights and the glories of the Bollywood social scene are subjected to an intense examination because of the controversies linking the major drug trafficking investigation that involves high-profile parties in Dubai and Mumbai. The emphasis has been directed to Orry, who is rumored to be the nephew of gangster Dawood Ibrahim widely regarded as one of the most notorious organized crime figures.

His name has come up in relation to the opulent parties that have drawn the attention of many Bollywood superstars and other VIPs. This incredible turn of events is based on the interrogation of a major drug dealer, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently sent back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Orry’s Alleged Role and Rave Party Revelations

The investigation received a substantial boost as soon as Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh dropped a bombshell by giving a tip-off to the police. Shaikh, who was being grilled by the police, narrated the sequence of events at the rave parties that took place from Dubai to Mumbai. He also mentioned that the guests of these extravagant and illegal parties had in fact included not only the top Bollywood actors, film stars but even some of the politicians.

The person who is at the heart of these scandals is none other than Orry; his celebrity status and the suspicions about him either facilitating or attending the parties have added a new and complicated twist to the inquiry.

Now, the cops are thoroughly analyzing the relationships between the drug syndicate, the kicked-out dealer, and the star-studded social scene with the aim of identifying the supply and consumption of illicit drugs at these high-profile parties.

Investigating the Star-Trafficker Connection

The questioning of the expelled drug dealer is an important turning point. Shaikh’s evidence goes straight to the heart of the matter by naming the Mumbai and Dubai party scene as the center of illegal drug activities. The inquiry is now in a state of fact-finding, aiming to validate Shai’s claims about the presence and possible actions of the A-list Bollywood stars and other VIPs.

The law enforcement agencies are looking into the digital traces, which comprise the communication and transaction records, to gather the necessary evidence and case against the perpetrators.

The possible connection of a person like Orry with the upper circles of the Indian film industry, along with the accusations of massive drug trafficking and use, has turned this into one of the most publicized and delicate cases in recent times, with the likelihood of more disclosures as the authorities carry on with their thorough investigation.

Also Read: Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 12:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS