Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with the Rs 252 crore drugs case.

According to officials, Orry has been asked to appear before the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell at 10 AM on Thursday, November 20. The move comes as part of the ongoing investigation into a large-scale narcotics racket operating in the city.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has been intensifying its probe into the case, which has already seen several high-profile summons and arrests. Orry, who has a substantial following on social media, will be questioned about his potential involvement or links to the case.

(This is a breaking story…more details are awaited.)