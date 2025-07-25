Bigg Boss 19 Countdown Begins: Salman Khan Returns As Host, See Newly-Unveiled Logo Here

Bigg Boss fans assemble! Your favourite reality show is coming back with a new season but more spice. The makers of the show has just dropped the much awaited promo and confirmed Salman Khan as the host. The show is all set to premiere in August 2022 with its 19th season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss 19 announcement, from AI contestant to the star-studded contestant rumours!







A New Logo: What’s Cooking in the Bigg Boss House?

The Bigg Boss 19 logo reveal has set social media ablaze! Unveiled on July 25, 2025, the multicolored “Eye” design screams vibrancy, symbolizing the chaotic energy and unpredictable drama fans crave.

Unlike the time-travel chaos of Bigg Boss 18’s “Time Ka Tandav,” this season’s “anokhi rajneeti” promises a battleground where wits, not just emotions, will reign supreme. With artificial intelligence reportedly playing a major role, expect tasks and eliminations to take a futuristic twist, making this one of the most innovative seasons yet.

Salman Khan’s Grand Return: A Hosting Legacy

Salman Khan, the heart and soul of Bigg Boss since Season 4, is back to steer the ship, but this time he’s not alone! Reports confirm he’ll host the first three months, with Bollywood heavyweights Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor stepping in for the remaining two, making Bigg Boss 19 the longest season yet, running from August 2025 to January 2026.

Seasons come and go, but Salman Khan’s hosting legacy has remained irreplaceable. After the rumours of his health related exit from the show, the promo has given a sigh of relief to fans. Rumours suggest Salman’s fee has been slashed to Rs 120-150 crore for 15 weeks, a move that’s got tongues wagging about budget cuts and big drama.

Star-Studded Contestant Buzz: Who’s Entering the Bigg Boss 19 Arena?

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant list is shaping up to be a blockbuster! With a “celebs-only” format, the makers are ditching influencers for A-list TV and Bollywood stars. Names like Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, Mr. Faisu, Kanika Mann, and Krishna Shroff are reportedly in talks. A viral rumour also hinted towards an AI contestant, is it true? We’ll wait!

The season will kick off with 15 housemates, with 3-5 wildcard entries to spice things up. Unlike past seasons, contestants will have unprecedented power over evictions, rations, and tasks. So get ready for a house packed drama and politics. Bigg Boss 19 with this new logo and upcoming twist is coming twist is coming to blow your mind. Mark your calendars for August 30, 2025, and brace for the chaos! Stay tuned for more updates because the drama starts now.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here’s Why She’s a Legit Superstar of Her Time