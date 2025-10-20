LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Forget Baseer Ali, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, This Unexpected Housemate Steals Hearts, Becomes Season's Most Popular Star!

In Bigg Boss 19, Abhishek Bajaj leaps to the top spot, surprising fans. Farhana Bhat climbs to third with bold, strategic moves, while anticipated frontrunners Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Gaurav Khanna struggle to maintain positions, proving risk-taking and consistency now rule the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Surges, Farhana Bhat's Strategic Rise Shakes Top Contenders (Pc: X)
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Surges, Farhana Bhat's Strategic Rise Shakes Top Contenders (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 20, 2025 12:11:51 IST

It is an unexpected drama for Bigg Boss 19 viewers, for those whose names were anticipated to be frontrunners were thrown out of contention. The latest opinion polls do not find Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, or Gaurav Khanna holding any top positions.

This week saw popular actor Abhishek Bajaj rush into the number one spot. His constant and balanced behaviour while playing the game seems to have resonated big time with the masses and made him the star to be. Bajaj heads a closely contested list, with reality show ex-star Baseer Ali firmly holding the number two neck-and-neck with Bajaj.

Farhana Bhat’s Phenomenal Rise: Strategic Masterstroke

The biggest bunch about this week yet is the entire subject of Farhana Bhat and her phenomenal rise to third position, knocking a lot of much-beloved television faces down in the process and indicating a whole other kind of twist in viewers. This ties up with a significant event inside the house-the stormy “letter task.”

The volatile reaction-which first met with a vehemently negative backlash-from tearing a personal letter belonging to another housemate has ended up being the very thing that has turned Farhana to her advantage.

In one interpretive sweep, this act has conjured her as a strategic player ready to undertake cold highs-driven decisions, of course, with the inevitable resultant fallout on herself. This profile marks her out as a more serious if not altogether unpredictable contender to an ultimate outcome.

Top 5 Dynamics: Familiar Faces Maintain Ground

While the top three has seen drastic changes, the bottom two slots in the top five are taken up by two above-mentioned seasoned celebrities. The television heartthrob, Gaurav Khanna, secured fourth place, maintaining decent visibility even in the new wave of popularity for others. Composer-singer Amaal Mallik is placed fifth for this week.

The regularity of these names indicates a solid, if not spectacular, base of fans. Nevertheless, the rank list for the week speaks clear and loudly: In Bigg Boss’s house, the whole-hearted, blunt, and daring-to-take-risks type of gameplay as shown by Farhana Bhat is ringing much louder now than traditional star power; resulting in Abhishek Bajaj’s shockingly strong yet unexpected lead.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 12:11 PM IST
