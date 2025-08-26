LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Heats Up: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Clash As Tanya Mittal Slams Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 Heats Up: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Clash As Tanya Mittal Slams Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand lock horns in a fiery clash, while Tanya Mittal stirs drama by calling Ashnoor Kaur ‘ungrateful.’ The volatile house continues to deliver explosive rivalries and emotional outbursts, keeping fans hooked

Explosive drama erupts in Bigg Boss 19: clashes and rivalries intensify. (Pc: Colors TV)
Explosive drama erupts in Bigg Boss 19: clashes and rivalries intensify. (Pc: Colors TV)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 26, 2025 14:03:43 IST

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 is already turning out to be one that meets its hype filled with drama and conflict. Even the last viewers were on the edge of their seats when the tension between the two outspoken participants Baseer Ali and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand was on the rise. Instead, what started as a petty household task turned into a heated exchange of words, both on each side failing to yield to their counterpart. This dramatic struggle was not the only one, as there was another rivalry that the audience bowed to. 

The actress Tanya Mittal was seen abusing Ashnoor Kaur as being ungrateful. The situation took place following a job and powerful words by Mittal have since made it a significant topic of discourse among followers and online social networks. An episode that has been offered to the stream already demonstrates the volatile background in the house, showing that allies can be easily broken and conflicts can arise at any time.

Baseer-Kunickaa: A Clash of Titans 

The confrontation between Baseer Ali and the veteran actress, Kunickaa Sadanand has gained it one of the most talked about phenomena this season. The conflict is said to have started with through misunderstanding about kitchen responsibility but became personal quite soon. The sarcastic words of Baseer reached to the point when Kunickaa responded with even more bitter replies, and the situation developed into an open-ended conflict.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)



The conflict exposes the generational divide and style of communicating within the house. The move can be best explained as how small issues can turn into great heated situations in such a tense atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house since every word and action is blown out of proportion.

Tanya Mittal’s “Ungrateful” Allegation 

Another major incident that can be taken out of the same episode was the dramatic scene between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur. Mittal has raised the volcano of calling Ashnoor ungrateful that has shaken the fan community. This outburst of emotions was a case of perceived betrayal in the course of a task, because Tanya felt that Ashnoor did not pay her due credit.



The incident not only shows how deep-rooted resentments, and complex relationships exist within the house but also exposes the emotional disintegrating burdens the contestants face as a result of the game. This raw emotion through which the two fight has sparked interest among viewers and predestined a development of rivalry in the future.

Tags: Ashnoor KaurBaseer AliBigg Boss 19Kunickaa SadanandTanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 Heats Up: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Clash As Tanya Mittal Slams Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 Heats Up: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Clash As Tanya Mittal Slams Ashnoor Kaur

