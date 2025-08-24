LIVE TV
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning 'Cabin in the Woods' Themed House

Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House

Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 19, and this year’s house is stealing the spotlight. Designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud, the “cabin in the woods” theme promises tension, drama, and nonstop clashes, with the new Assembly Room set to spark fiery showdowns.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 21:42:48 IST

Salman Khan is gearing up for Bigg Boss 19, and honestly, the hype around the new house is real. Every year, the house isn’t just a place to sleep and fight, it’s practically a contestant in itself, always morphing into something wilder and more intense.

This season, Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud went for a “cabin in the woods” vibe. It’s kind of beautiful and a little unsettling, which fits, considering how the show works.

This house isn’t just a set. It’s the ground zero for shifting alliances, betrayals, and the endless rollercoaster of emotions that Bigg Boss thrives on.

You’ve got rough wooden surfaces everywhere, pops of colour, odd little hideaways, and a brand-new Assembly Room that’s probably going to cause more fights than it solves. Safe to say, the place is designed to keep everyone—contestants and viewers—constantly tense.

Let’s break down the inside house photos of Bigg Boss 19: 

Garden Area

Step outside and you’re in what looks like an open field. They’ve gone heavy on the nature theme: tree-bark textures, wigwam-like corners, and seating that’s scattered around to keep things a little off-balance.

There’s a small gym, definitely not a luxury space, just enough to remind everyone that this show’s about endurance as much as drama.

Living Room

This is where the chaos is guaranteed. The living room is a mess of bold colors and animal-themed decor, huge sculptures, antlers, even a bull’s head watching over the confession room. A chandelier shaped like a rooster sits overhead. It’s weird, it’s wild, and it keeps everyone on edge. Nothing in here is meant to feel normal.

Kitchen

The kitchen is always ground zero for fights, and this year it’s even smaller, forcing people into each other’s faces. The design is loud, with bright colors everywhere. It’s basically set up so that arguments about food and chores are impossible to avoid.

Bedroom

Compared to the rest of the house, the bedroom is almost calming. Vintage touches, softer shades, but don’t get too comfortable, no single beds this time. It’s all doubles, plus one giant bed for three. You can bet this will mess with group dynamics, test relationships, and stir up plenty of drama.

Assembly Room

Bigg Boss 19’s main feature is the Assembly Room, tying into the “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar” idea. This is where everyone gathers for debates and big decisions. It’s only open at certain times, which ramps up the tension and power struggles.

According to Omung Kumar, it’s both a hideout and a war zone, and you can feel that just looking at it.

Bathroom

The bathroom hasn’t changed much, but it’s got new colors and wallpaper. It’s private, kind of, but also where secrets get spilled and alliances are whispered about.

What really hits you this season is how much symbolism is packed into the space. There are eyes carved into the walls, animal guardians everywhere, all reminding contestants that nothing goes unseen. The cozy “cabin in the woods” look is just a cover—this house is unpredictable, ready to flip from safe to hostile in a heartbeat. It’s a perfect reflection of the chaos that is Bigg Boss.

