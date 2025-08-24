Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan’s Per Weekend Fees Is SHOCKINGLY Huge Than Many Actor’s Annual Income, Check Here!

The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, with its premiere locked in for August 24. Expectations are sky-high as fresh details roll in about what’s shaping up to be the show’s most ambitious season yet.

This time, Bigg Boss isn’t holding back: the new run will stretch over five months, officially the longest in the show’s history, and it’s kicking off with a digital-first approach.

How much is Salman Khan being paid for Bigg Boss 19?

A major talking point this year? Salman Khan’s paycheck. Reports suggest he’ll take home between Rs 120 to 150 crores for his hosting stint. Spread across 15 weeks, that’s roughly Rs 8 to 10 crores per weekend.

Unlike previous years, Bigg Boss 19 will land first on JioHotstar, with TV viewers catching the episodes later the same night on Colors.

Salman’s fee this season is actually down compared to previous TV editions. For context, he reportedly earned Rs 250 crores in Bigg Boss 18 and Rs 200 crores for the 17th season.

Even so, this year’s amount still outpaces his Bigg Boss OTT 2 salary, which stood at Rs 96 crores, despite that season featuring additional co-hosts.

Will Salman Khan hand over the hosting duties to another celeb after three months?

Here’s the twist: after three months, Salman is expected to hand over the mic to other guest hosts for the remaining stretch. Names floating around include Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor.

The promo, shot on July 21 in Mumbai, hints at a political theme, suggesting the season could take a sharper, more confrontational direction.

Salman started shooting for the season on August 22, right in Mumbai. He showed up in all-black, moustache on point, looking every bit as composed and magnetic as audiences expect. Even with filming for his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan, underway, he’s managed to make a seamless return to Bigg Boss, bringing his usual presence to the set.

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

Amaal Mallik

Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Natalia Janoszek (Polish actress)

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Shehbaz Badesha

Zeeshan Qadri

Baseer Ali

Nehal Chudasama

Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya Mittal

Atul Kishan

Kunickaa Sadanand

Pranit More

Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19 is also switching up the format with a new theme: “Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar.” Contestants will have more control over in-house decisions, turning the game into something like a high-stakes parliamentary showdown.

The season’s grand premiere is set for August 24 at 9 pm, exclusively on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium). The Colors TV telecast will follow at 10:30 pm.

