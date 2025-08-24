LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan's Hosted Show? Singer's Father Drops A Big Hint

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan's Hosted Show? Singer's Father Drops A Big Hint

Bigg Boss 19 promo has fans buzzing as Amaal Mallik is speculated to join the show. The teaser featured a blurred contestant singing his hit track Kaun Tujhe, sparking strong guesses. With Daboo Malik’s cryptic comment adding fuel, excitement around the new season is skyrocketing.

Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 00:06:20 IST

Seems like singer-composer Amaal Mallik is one of the participants of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 19’.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled a new promo, hinting at Amaal’s participation in the show.

In the clip, the contestant is seen making an entry on the stage by crooning ‘Kaun Tujhe’ song from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. However, the makers blurred the contestant’s face.

The caption teased, “Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane.”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with guesses. Many said it’s Amaal Mallik as ‘Kaun Tujhe’ was composed by him only.
The comment of Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo Malik also inadverently confirmed the particiaption of the music composer. He dropped a raising hands emoji in the comment section.

“Amaal Mallik in Big Boss?? Don’t know what to expect but I know he is going to rock there,” a social media user commented.

In March, Amaal made headlines as he revealed his battle with clinical depression. He also opened up about the emotional strain caused by his family dynamics.

If sources are to be believed, Gangs of Wasseypur fame Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj are also a part of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, which is set to take place from August 24, 2025. Audience can watch it on JioHotstar and COLORS.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Tags: Amaal MallikBigg Boss 19Daboo Malliksalman khan

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint

