LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 10:13:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a dramatic turn after actor-host Salman Khan announced the elimination of Nehal Chudasama.

Stating that she has failed to receive enough votes, Salman revealed Nehal’s name, leaving her in shock. Before leaving the house, Nehal was also seen sharing emotional moments with her friends, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali.

However, there’s a twist.

While the contestants believed that Nehal had been sent back home, the episode saw her entering the Bigg Boss Secret Room.

As soon as Nehal entered the Secret Room, she was told about Farrhana’s past stay, when she took some “crucial decisions.” The episode progressed to show Nehal watching over the conversations of the contestants, including Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Quadri.

At one point, an emotional Nehal Chudasama expressed her gratitude to Bigg Boss for giving her a second chance.

Nehal was among the contestants nominated for potential elimination, including Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More. During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah Khan announced the exit of Natalia Janoszek, along with Nagma Mirajkar.

Meanwhile, actors Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta also graced the episode, turning it into a fun session. They arrived for the promotion of their upcoming show, ‘The Trial Season 2’. In one of the promos, Salman Khan was seen having a hilarious banter with the duo, joking that Kajol would be the only contestant if ever sent inside the Bigg Boss house.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bigg Boss 19 kick-started in August this year, focusing on the theme of ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Baseer AliBigg Boss 19entertainment newsNehal Chudasamasalman khan

RELATED News

"Pure devotion": PM Modi offers musical tribute on first day of Navratri 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Day 29 Highlights: Amaal Malik Romantic Song For Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Secret Room Entry After Eviction
Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site

LATEST NEWS

US again clarifies Trump's H-1B proclamation, says existing visa holders not impacted
Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar
Emotional fans queue up to bid tearful goodbye to Zubeen Garg, one says, "He was loved by all"
Top 5 Highest Partnerships in Asia Cup ODI History: From Kohli-Rahul’s Record Stand to Babar-Iftikhar’s Heroics
JUST IN TIME raises Rs 80 Crore in growth capital led by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, to expand Pan-India omnichannel watch business
"Eden made me": Harbhajan Singh at Kolkata Durga Puja inauguration
Happy Navratri 2025: Share These Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes And Messages With Loved Ones From September 22
Devotees throng Alopi Shankari Devi temple in Prayagraj on first day of Shardiya Navratri
"Humne dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar mara hai": Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Forgives Husband’s Killer, ‘He Wanted To…’
Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar

QUICK LINKS