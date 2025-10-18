Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gets Pissed Off With Once Favourite Amaal Mallik, Schools Singer Over Behaviour With Farrhana Bhatt

The recent episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar of the Bigg Boss 19 show became emotional and stressful when the show host Salman Khan took a stern position on the recent anger of contender Amaal Mallik toward other contestant Farrhana Bhatt.

In the new promo that is published by the makers on Friday, Salman is seen challenging Amaal on his behaviour as well as telling him that this is his final opportunity to change.

The second half of the promo depicts the father of Amaal, Daboo Malik, a longtime music composer and breaking down on stage as he challenges his son.

This is only a day after a hot captaincy assignment in the house where Farrhana tore a letter that had been sent to Neelam Giri parents to enhance her fortunes during the task. Amaal lost control and took the food on the plate of Farrhana, threw it away and even broke the plate in his anger. Another comment he made on Farrhana was in regard to his mother and this did not augur well with the fans and contestants.

At the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman harshly interrogated Amaal and remarked to him, Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai. Why should he tell you, who gave you the right to go and snatch the plate at her? Maa par gaye Aap Farrhana ki maa, aapko lagta hai, aap justified ho? Aap sahi ho? This is my final word of warning.

An emotional Daboo Malik then spoke to his son and said, main baap hoon, aur main kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. It is behaving this way because of mere maathe pe mat likh de mat behav kar hai. Amaal then cried and apologized to his father because he had heard him and said that he was very triggered and would work better next time.

In the meantime, the show is also winning hearts in the outside world and the housemates have created their own camps. One of the most famous gangsters of Wasseypur, Zeishan Quadri, was kicked out of the reality show last week.

This year has the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. There are popular names in the contest of the Bigg Boss trophy like Gaurav Khanna, Kunica Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul and Shehbaz Badesha.

Airboss hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19, will be broadcasted on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. then aired on Colors TV at 10.30 p.m.

