Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan moved to tears over Kunickaa Sadanand's emotional reunion with son, says "God sees everything"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 23:46:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan was visibly moved to tears over Kunickaa Sadanand’s reunion with her son, Ayaan.

During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Kunickaa was seen getting surprised as her son joined Salman on the stage, further expressing his pride in her performance.

“I love you so much, Mumma. You’re killing it. The entire country is watching you. I am the luckiest man in the world,” Ayaan told her, leaving Kunickaa highly emotional. He revealed how many people came forward to show support.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOQY3lPE3-N/

During the episode, Ayaan also confronted Farhana Bhatt over her latest remark about Kunickaa.

“You (Farhana) called my mother a flop actress and a flop lawyer. She was a small kid who just wanted a house, a good husband, kids, and happiness. She never got these from her parents. She was only 17 when she agreed to get married. The marriage didn’t work, and her kid got kidnapped from a hill station. She got into the film industry to earn money and fight his case. She used to travel with that money and never managed to save anything. She fought the case and then finally met my brother after 12 years,” he shared, leaving everyone, including Salman Khan, teary-eyed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOSaSebkcXd/

At the same time, Salman Khan also showed support for Kunickaa and added, “You say such things like a ‘flop actress’, God hears everything. She now has two promising sons, and this is her achievement.”

This season of Bigg Boss features several popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bollywoodentertainment newskunickaa-sadanadsalman khan

