Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Face First Eviction Twist Of The Season
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Face First Eviction Twist Of The Season

Bigg Boss 19 saw its first double eviction as Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek were voted out during Weekend Ka Vaar. The unexpected exits shocked housemates brought emotional moments, and sparked debate on social media, setting the stage for wild-card entries and new drama.

Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek exit Bigg Boss 19 in shocking double eviction (Pc: X)
Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek exit Bigg Boss 19 in shocking double eviction (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 15, 2025 11:17:10 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house has recorded the first major shake up with an outrageous double-eviction of the show that saw social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and the Polish actor Natalia Janoszek walking out of the show.

In a twist to the story, which unfolded during the episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants were ranked as the least popular by the host Farah Khan. The news caused a shock in the house and contestants were left emotional and this also brought a drastic change in the dynamics of the house.

Nagma Mirajkar’s Journey and Emotional Goodbye

Nagma Mirajkar is a famous influencer who has a big number of followers and could not transfer her popularity online to the house. Although early in the season, her partner and other contestant Awez Darbar proposed marriage to her on national TV, Nagma was a relatively low-profile participant and was not at the center of the drama of the show. Her introverted nature and a recent spell of sickness, as indicated by Awez, could be one of the reasons that made her have limited influence in the game.

This eviction was especially emotional to Awez, who burst into tears saying that she should have a better opportunity. On her deathbed, Nagma consoled him by jokingly saying that now she would start making arrangements for their marriage outside the home.

Natalia Janoszek and The Language Barrier

A crucial factor that affected the experience of Polish actress Natalia Janoszek was the language barrier, and she was not able to get along with a lot of the other housemates. Although she was able to develop a connection with Mridul Tiwari, where she could teach him salsa and showcase her contemporary culture, her inability to fully engage with the other members of the house and assert herself in the messy setting turned out to be a significant obstacle.

Her personality, positive as she was, made her leave very early. The two evictions have also elicited a discussion on social media concerning the fairness of the verdict with many Nagama and Natalia fans complaining about the verdict. The surpriseful two elimination has paved the way to two new wild-card entries and more twists may be expected in the weeks ahead.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Face First Eviction Twist Of The Season

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Face First Eviction Twist Of The Season

QUICK LINKS