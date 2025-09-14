Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Farah Khan replace Salman Khan and call out housemates. She grilled Kunickaa Sadanand over her control-freak nature and Nehal Chudasama for ‘convenience ka feminism,’ sparking intense debates and setting the stage for dramatic upcoming episodes

Farah Khan shakes Bigg Boss 19 house, grilling Kunickaa and Nehal (Pc: JioHotstar)
Farah Khan shakes Bigg Boss 19 house, grilling Kunickaa and Nehal (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 14, 2025 10:05:30 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 this weekend was an eye-opener as filmmaker Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan and put the housemates to test. Her no-guff attitude and keen sightedness was quite refreshing, when she dealt directly with some of the most contentious elements of the season. She did not stop but publicly reprimanded contestants because of their actions and clearing the air.

The primary subjects of her attack were Kunickaa Sadanand and Nehal Chudasama whose moves had caused a lot of drama during the week. Farah came in like a shot of reality to the house and the contestants were even seen trembling by his entrance and he made them face their own actions.

Kunickaa’s “Control Freak” Tendencies

Another person that Farah Khan did not mince words with was Kunickaa Sadanand. She criticized the contestant on her control freak nature, especially a troubling moment where she took food off a plate belonging to a housemate. Farah also reprimanded her for commenting on the upbringing of another contestant, Tanya Mittal.

Whereas Kunickaa was rebellious and seemed stuck in a state of denial, Farah grilling made Kunickaa realize that she always wants to appear as someone who is always right thus a lot of friction has been experienced in the house.

Nehal’s “Convenience Ka Feminism”

The most controversial episode was when Nehal Chudasama and her supposed mishandling of the word feminism came up. At one time when Nehal was performing a physical activity, she slightly physically had interaction with Amaal Mallik and went on a breakdown saying that she was being inappropriately touched, yet she acknowledged that it was not intentional.

Farah referred to it as convenience ka feminism saying that Nehal had made a mountain out of a molehill. She indicated that Nehal appeared to be relishing the attention, and she was taking the feminist movement 100 years back with her actions. That battle was fierce and compelled an open debate on the accountability that accrues with bringing serious charges.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss dramaBigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

