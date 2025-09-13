Bigg Boss 19 Day 19 Top Highlights: Amaal Mallik Becomes Captain, Farrhana Bhatt Denies Performing Duties

Bigg Boss 19 has burst into our screens with all the dhamaka and drama right in the first day, and since then, nothing has slowed it down. The strength has now moved squarely in the hands of the contestants through this season with its unabashed theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

It is the members and not merely the Bigg Boss or the host, Salman Khan, who decide on alliances, strategies, and nominations, the tasks, even among house rules.

Usually, the house has literally been constructed as a political stage, replacing the traditional areas of Assembly with an Assembly Room, rustic spin-on-woods interiors, tribal-council seating and debate-style areas.

Alliances are created and broken, emotional explosions become tactics, even such basic things as chores or sleeping in the bed become a possible source of conflict.

Bigg Boss has indeed made the house a political battlefield and the housemates appear to be enjoying the war.

Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah ne li sabki class, 🧐 aur Jolly LLB 3 Cast Akshay & Arshad Pouhche Bigg Boss 19 Ke Stage Pe pic.twitter.com/eilsrFtJHW — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) September 13, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 News: Weekend Ka Vaar Host Farah Khan References Kunickaa Sadanand as Control Freak

In another advertisement posted on social media by makers, Farah Khan accused Kunickaa Sadanand of taking food off the plate of Zeishan Quadri and offending Tanya Mittal. She even stated that Kunickaa is turning into a control freak.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 Highlights: Her Fans Cheer Farrhana Bhatt on Her Sporting Spirit, after taking a Toxic Tag with grace.

The fans of Farrhana Bhatt resorted to social media and inundated it with comments cheering up the sporting spirit of Farrhana Bhatt and accepting the toxic label gracefully. They also referred to her as one of the strongest womans in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20: Dalljiet Kaur Defends Tanya Mittal

Dalljiet Kaur appeared in an exclusive interview with Telly Talk India in defence of Tanya Mittal and added that there are people born in posh houses. She also said that a person cannot fake being born in a luxurious place at all times and therefore Tanya should not be faking it.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 News: Farrhana Bhatt Denies Performing any Duty

Farrhana refuses to do any kind of work during the entire week when Post Amaal Mallik wins the Captaincy. At first, Amaal informs her that he will see to it that she is not fed the food. Then housemates talked about his decision on her behalf. He reverses the decision and informs her that she is not going to receive the bed.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20: Amaal Mallik became a captain

Amaal Mallik was selected as the Captain of the week following the winning of the majority of the votes after the completion of the task in team red. Mridul cried on not getting a vote to be Captain and Tanya being selected instead of him.

The Bigg Boss 19 episode 20 updates: Team Red Wins the Captaincy Task, Tanya Mittal vows to share her learnings in case she is selected.

Tanya Mittal gave an interesting talk to be the captain of the house in the week. She vowed that she will impart daily lessons and teachings to the housemates of house 19 should she be elected as captain.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 News: Housemates separate in Team Red, Blue to do task

The housemates were split into two groups- blue and red and engaged into fun activity in which they had to place tags on certain people by wearing t-shirt printed with letters to spell out their names. Also, housemates were asked why they had chosen the person to be put on certain tag.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 News: Team Gaurav Khanna Shouts out an Actor.

His team wrote to Gaurav Khanna on his X, that not every player has to scream to shine some simply has to own the moment without trying to hard to do so. And that’s #GauravKhanna…”

The episode 20 of the Bigg Boss 19 show was dedicated to the video that was taken of Baseer Ali by his team, Gives Shares, telling him how great the person was, Awez Darbar.

In the video posted on X by the team of Baseer Ali, they were happy when Awez Darbar spoke highly of Splitsvilla star before Abhishek Bajaj.The post reads, life is a journey to make your dreams come true and who better to inform them of that than Baseer. His passage is worth mentioning.Upward and onward.”

Bigg Boss 19 Updated Episode 20: Amaal Mallik Emotional Moment Goes Viral

In the latest episode of the Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik was caught on camera crying after the Captaincy task. The clips and photos of the emotional moment of the singer-composer are currently going viral, and the fans are celebrating him because he dared to show his vulnerable side.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Episode 20 News: Armaan Malik Sides with Big Brother

Armaan Malik is a supportive brother to Armaan. He wrote to X, who was on the show, So proud of how Amaal is making himself known. it is hard to see him bummed, but the support of you all, and even some of his own, will keep him going.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 Updates: Baseer Ali is questioned by Farah Khan

Getting to the next episode of Bigg Boss 19, Farah Khan poses the question to Baseer Ali: Tumhe kaisa contestant chahiye show me?? For thee Deepika Padukone ya Alia Bhatt bhej de?

Bigg Boss 19, according to social media posts, Nagma Mirajkar will become the second contestant to leave the show following Natalia.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash