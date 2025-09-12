Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash

The Day 18 at the Bigg Boss 19 house was a day full of highs and lows, with physical fights and altercations all due to a captaincy task that got out of control. The housemates were divided into groups, Team Red and Team Blue, to engage the competitive spirit of the contestants in the task of BB Sports Day.

In the first round, each team was given a writer, who would give reasons as to why the members of the other team should not have been chosen as captains and a duster, whose task it would be to erase the reasons. It was in the course of this task that things got ugly and led to a series of chaotic events that saw a very emotional moment between two house mates.

Amaal and Nehal: A Misunderstanding Cleared

The saddest scene of the episode was between Amaal Mallik and Nehal Chudasama. Being the duster on Team Red, Amaal was expected to erase the points written by Nehal who was the writer on Team Blue. Physical confrontation followed in the heat of the moment, as a teary-eyed Nehal accused Amaal of becoming physically violent. This charge struck Amaal to the core, and he was seen crying because he felt misunderstood and false accused. He claimed that he was playing the game, and he did not intend to do what he did.

Nehal would later reveal to a conversation between Amaal and herself that the source of her distress was the general physicality of the task and nothing particularly against him. The misunderstanding was eventually resolved between the two. This accident underscored the emotional cost of the game to the participants and the way friendships can be forgiven so easily.

Baseer and Abhishek: The Physical Altercation

There were also boiling tensions between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj when it came to the captaincy task of the ‘BB Sports Day’. Their constant competition worsened when Baseer, a duster on Team Blue, attempted to remove the writing of Abhishek. The two engaged in physical fight and Abhishek attempted to block Baseer and broke the blackboard. Baseer tossed the broken blackboard in the swimming pool in rage, creating a further commotion.

It resulted in a verbal fight between Baseer and Awez Darbar, one of the operators of the task, when Baseer accused him of being unfair. Team Red eventually won the first round of the task. The episode made viewers sit on their edges as they were wondering what the captaincy would be or what would be the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house which keeps on changing.

