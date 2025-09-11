LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task

Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Baseer Ali and Pranit More clash again over chores, while kitchen wars erupt between Tanya and Kunickaa. Day 17–18 brought drama, humor, and chaos with the BB Coaching Centre task and a high-stakes captaincy challenge, shaking alliances and sparking new rivalries

Bigg Boss 19: Clashes, chaos, and captaincy drama ignite (Pc: JioHotstar)
Bigg Boss 19: Clashes, chaos, and captaincy drama ignite (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 11, 2025 10:32:24 IST

The Bigg Boss house is an emotional pressure cooker and Day 17 was not an exception. The argument over chores also led to the escalation of tensions between Baseer Ali and Pranit More, around a very banal, yet always burning, subject of house chores. This fight, a common motif in the house, took the turns soon, signifying the instability of relationships without their being monitored all the time. A new task of the introductory session – the creation of the new BB Coaching Centre – turned out to be a refreshing, though somewhat disruptive, distraction to the otherwise unstable atmosphere.

The housemates did not fail to accept their new roles. Natalia Janoszek led, and tried to learn Hindi with her co-contestants, and the cooking lesson with Gaurav Khanna degenerated into a light spanking session, which added a fill of much-needed humour. In the meantime, Abhishek Bajaj, as a PT teacher, pushed the housemates to a series of physical activities, which had to stretch them to their limits.

The prize of meeting this academic test was the pledge of the weekly portion by Bigg Boss which was an effective motivating factor and brought the contestants together. Peace was never long-lived, though. Late-night conflict between Mridul and Shehbaz led to a tense note at the end of the day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)



Bigg Boss Kitchen Conflicts

Day 18 started with a twist to the surprise: Mridul and Shehbaz, who were having a heated argument last night, apparently made peace. This short-lived peace was short-lived as old enmities re-occurred in the kitchen. Tanya and Kunickaa started a long-running dispute on the kitchen chores yet again, in which the house appears to be a scene of constant conflict between these two girls.

The dispute between Baseer and Pranit of the day before also re-emerged with Baseer reprimanding Pranit once again, regarding his unfinished cleaning duty. This constant confrontation over housework remains one of the biggest reasons of drama, demonstrating how small problems get uncontrollable in the Bigg Boss setting. The kitchen, the place where the home is usually centered, is where egos and unresolved matters have gone to war.

Bigg Boss Captaincy Chaos

Day 17 brought another twist and brought havoc in the house with the introduction of the new captaincy task. The housemates were split into two groups, Team Red and Team Blue with the end game being to win the desirable captainship. This split formed the first vivid rift between contestants right away, and they had to plan and side with their classmates. It is not only a title but power, immunity, and a feeling of authority, and therefore it is a highly sought-after prize.



The competitive nature of the task soon led to both the best and the worst in the housemates as they competed over who was more powerful thus new alliances and rivalries were formed. The epic change in the dynamic of the house as a place of personal arguments to a place of a team-based competition precluded a week of fierce play and maneuvers.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

Tags: Baseer Ali vs Pranit MoreBB Coaching Centre taskBigg Boss 19 highlights

RELATED News

Ramayana: This Hollywood Producer, Known For Backing Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Is Now Putting His Money On Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Drama
Soubin Shahir's dance moves on 'Monica' song win praise from Ranveer Singh and fans, check reaction
Is Bigg Boss Biased? Salman Khan, Makers Questioned Over Kunickaa Sadanand Favoritism As Son Ayaan Lall Reacts
"My god, excellent": Rajinikanth praises Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi'
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt And Jimmy Kimmel React To Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Death: There Is A Cure…

LATEST NEWS

Ready To File Your ITR As The Deadline Gets Extended? Make Sure These Documents Are in Order First!
How to Make 2,000-Year-Old Ancient Chinese Kombucha at Home in Just 5 Easy Steps
Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 380, losses exceed Rs 4,300 Crore
Varanasi: Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About
Tabu comes on board for Puri Jagannadh's next, starring Vijay Sethupathi
FIR registered against BJP MLC CT Ravi for alleged provocative speech in Karnataka's Maddur
RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Daily Horoscope, 11 September 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces
From Italy to India: Disciples of Yog guru Mahi Guruji on spiritual journey with mantras, bhajans
Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task
Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task
Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task
Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 Explodes As Baseer Ali, Pranit More Lock Horns Over Duties, House Heats Up With ‘BB Coaching Centre’ Task

QUICK LINKS