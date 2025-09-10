LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

Bigg Boss 19’s September 9 episode saw shocking nominations as Abhishek Bajaj’s loophole move put Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar in danger. Natalia and Mridul also faced risk after recording the lowest task time, while Tanya Mittal’s emotional breakdown highlighted the intense mental pressure inside the house

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar in danger after Abhishek’s loophole move (Pc: JioHotstar)
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar in danger after Abhishek’s loophole move (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 10, 2025 10:35:42 IST

On September 9, the episode was a dramatic one in the house of the Bigg Boss 19 due to a tense nomination exercise. What initially turned out to be a mere difficult task quickly turned into an out-of-control event that led to a startling twist of fate to a number of participants. The experiment involved pairs holding hands as long as possible, and the attempt of Abhishek Bajaj to exploit a loophole gave a rather unexpected result. The very actions of his, led to nominations to two celebrities, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, who were placed in the danger zone.

The drama didn’t stop there. An emotional face-off between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal made Tanya appear to be trembling and weepy which led to her telling a very personal and intimate story of her past where she had considered suicide. The emotional tone emphasized the stakes and precariousness of the situation in the house and revealed that all actions, regardless of their rationality, have a considerable effect.

Bigg Boss House Nomination Shockers

The nomination challenge was a test of patience and collaboration, but not all contestants passed. The lowest time was registered by the pair of Natalia and Mridul who made an automatic entry into the danger zone along with Awez and Nagma, with an average of only 14 minutes and 7 seconds. This was an unexpected finding, the stronger pairs were expected to reign. But the clock told you otherwise. Zeeshan and Neelam recorded the fastest time of 23 minutes and 40 seconds which was the best example of coordination and determination.

Abhishek and Ashnoor followed at a very close time with 23 minutes and 30 seconds. The time difference corresponded to the differences in approaches and seriousness which each couple had taken the challenge, yet in case of Natalia and Mridul, it cost them dearly as they were now left at the mercy of the audience.

Tanya Emotional Turmoil

The emotional turmoil overcame the house as individual disputes and traumas of the past began tearing up in the tense atmosphere. The strict remarks Kunickaa Sadanand made to Tanya Mittal in the course of the task were a major area of conflict. The words spoken by Kunickaa had a very strong impact on Tanya, and she cried and managed to share her experience in having mental health issues. Her openly given confession brought about a moving and heart rendering scene as everyone was reminded of the human price of the game.

The incident was a highlight of the psychological pressure of staying in the Bigg Boss house and the effect the constant stress can have of pushing individuals to their best and worst. It also created a sharp contrast of the fact that, behind the competitive veil, the contestants are real human beings with real weaknesses.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Breakdown, ‘19 Saal Ki Thi Shaadi…’ Sparks Drama In Nomination Task

Tags: Bigg Boss 19 highlightsBigg Boss dramaBigg Boss September 9 episode

RELATED News

Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore
After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’
‘See You All Very Soon’: Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Gen Z Protests And Violence
Selena Gomez Reveals One Thing She Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About After Dealing With It For Years, Know Here!

LATEST NEWS

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link
How Much Would It Cost To Build Taj Mahal Today? Price Will Blow Your Mind, It Is…
Morning Energy VS Nighttime Wellness: When Should You Eat Chia Seeds?
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket
NewsX Exclusive | GST Reform Is A Process Overhaul, Not Just A Consumption Boost: Sanjeev Sanyal
World’s Largest Snake Fossil Found in India: Vasuki Indicus Weighed 1,000 Kg and Stretched 49 Feet
Nepal Unrest: Did THIS Soft Drink Brand Funded The GenZ Protest In Nepal?
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
Market Rally Continues: IT Sector Boosts Sensex by 440 Points as Nifty Crosses 25,000 Amid Festive Season
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

QUICK LINKS