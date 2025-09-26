LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'

Tanya Mittal faced an emotional breakdown after Mridul Tiwari’s ‘fake’ comment and remarks about her past. She confided in Zeishan Quadri, expressing feeling alone and unsupported, while Mridul apologized. The incident highlighted the intense psychological toll inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Tanya Mittal breaks down in Bigg Boss 19 after Mridul’s comment; Zeishan Quadri consoles her in emotional moment (Pc: X/JIOHOTSTAR)
Tanya Mittal breaks down in Bigg Boss 19 after Mridul’s comment; Zeishan Quadri consoles her in emotional moment (Pc: X/JIOHOTSTAR)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 26, 2025 10:58:06 IST

The psychic drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house reached the zenith with a special ‘Movie Night,’ which had done quite a number on contestant Tanya Mittal. One of the segments showed a clip exposing fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari to Gaurav Khanna, where she called Tanya “fake,” as well as playing down her personal life by bringing up a comment made by one of her ex-boyfriends, thrown into the argument. This public exposure shattered Tanya, who rushed to Mridul to argue that he had wrongfully sullied her name in the game with second-hand hearsay information.

A heartbroken Tanya defended herself, stating that those who were really “into her” would not call her fake. Tanya stressed her self-conceived distance from the men in the house except Zeishan Quadri and Amaal Mallik, with whom she enjoys a brother-friend relationship respectively. Mridul now went about it making quick apologies, but the harm had already been done, creating a deep emotional breakdown for the entrepreneur.

Emotional Fallout and Personal Struggle

The incident subsequently triggered a deeper crisis within Tanya. After that argument, Tanya sought solace in Zeishan Quadri, pouring out all her emotional suffering over the bitter circumstances she had encountered. She told him that she had created a business for herself entirely but now has to put up with undue attention and chatter suggesting that she has gone too far. This emotional suffering is compounded by the fact that she perceives herself to be alone as she quietly sobbed out: “No one is there to support me at home.”

The most hidden fear I have, which has always been within me, makes me afraid to go and meet even a few men, and I feel that if I do, then my family would disown me. The house, meant to be a linking ground for competition, became a painful mirror that reflected her most feared insecurities and all those judgments from society that she tried to escape from.

Zeishan Quadri’s Counsel and The Apology

Tanya receives emotional support from Zeishan Quadri, and he consoles her and encourages her to stay strong, always by her side during this rough time. Though Mridul Tiwari actually did apologize for stepping out of line and making public Tanya’s private facts, Tanya’s raw, unbearable suffering was a harsh reminder that personal blows can possibly do much more damage than any planned strategic moment.

Attempting to bring a smile back on Tanya’s face, he made a harmless joke encouraging Tanya to get married when they were all out from the house. This incident demonstrated how difficult it is for housemates to facet-straddle between the game and personal ethics, as they almost become one entity, with visibly intense psychological consequences ensuing.

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri 'I Have No Support'

QUICK LINKS