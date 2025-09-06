Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents request people not to "pass judgments" on their daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): ‘Bigg Boss 19’ has really done what it does best, keeping everyone glued to their screens with drama, tension, and plenty of heated moments. And if there’s one contestant who’s been at the heart of all the buzz, it’s Tanya Mittal.

The social media influencer has been making headlines for her superiority-based statements in the house ever since the show started.

Like every season, the contestants face intense scrutiny from both viewers and social media. Tanya, too, has been at the centre of debates, drawing both criticism and support. Amid the ongoing chatter, her parents have now broken their silence.

In a statement shared by Tanya’s team on Instagram, her parents spoke of their “mix of emotions” as they watched Tanya on such a big stage. They said nothing makes them prouder than seeing their daughter shine, but it also pains them to see her being “pulled down” and targeted by those who don’t know her.

“We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country’s biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly by people who don’t even know her heart.”

“To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgments. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime,” they added.

Her parents also urged people to “keep us, her family, out of this,” adding that the negativity directed at Tanya affects them deeply as well.

“And please… we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family, out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand.

All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and faith. We love you, stay strong like the boss we raised you to be,” the statement concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

Tanya Mittal is an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and former model. With more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she is known for sharing motivational content, spiritual stories, and lifestyle posts. She was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon, where she won recognition on an international level. She is currently winning hearts inside the Bigg Boss house.

Viewers can watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ on Colors and JioHotstar. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.