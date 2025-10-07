LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Tanya Mittal's Real Age Exposed! Old YouTube Video Shocks Fans And Clears All Doubts

Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Tanya Mittal’s Real Age Exposed! Old YouTube Video Shocks Fans And Clears All Doubts

Tanya Mittal Age: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal faces backlash after a YouTube video reveals her real birth year as 1995, not 2000 as claimed. The five-year age gap questions her credibility, fueling major drama and online trolling among fans.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 7, 2025 17:59:34 IST

The intensity of the drama in the Bigg Boss house doesn’t come from a task, but a glaring contradiction in the profile of contestant Tanya Mittal. Entrepreneur and self-proclaimed ‘queen of luxury’, Tanya entered Bigg Boss 19 under the promotional banner stating the year of her birth to be 2000, which means she is only 25. However, this age has been challenged by her own statements on the show where she told co-contestants she was 30 years old. 

The glaring five-year difference has resulted in online trolling which has now landed with some proof to settle the argument. The real smoking gun is an old video that resurfaced from her past social media channel, an artefact of her online past and clearly refutes the show’s official list and her in-house claims.

The Viral YouTube Proof: Unmasking the Birth Year

The core piece of evidence ‘clearing the air’ is a clip from Tanya Mittal’s former YouTube page, the Tanya Mittal Show. In the video, the influencer is heard revealing very personal information during a conversation, citing her birth date as September 27, 1995. This explicitly puts her closer to 30 this year, not 25.

The facts are stateful: the official Bigg Boss graphic puts the year 2000, tagging her as being a ‘young millionaire’, while her own old content puts a clear birth year of 1995. This five-year time warp has not only confused the audience but has greatly muddled the contestant’s credibility, building up yet another dimension of her already controversial public persona as a self-made woman who has regularly played with her life details.

Contestant Credibility: The Larger Pattern of Contradiction

The Age controversy followed Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal as her persona constantly flashed luxurious and sometimes unbelievable claims, from claiming on screen that she brought 800 sarees and has 150 bodyguards to claiming that she did not step out after 6 PM for ’27-28 years’, which would be an illogical figure for a so-called 25-year-old. In her litany of tales, public doubt regarding Tanya Mittal’s story persisted time and again, and now the exposed age disparity has surfaced at the center of questioning her overall credibility as a contestant.

Indeed, whether it was a production call to keep the story going or Tanya herself finagled her personal branding with age-fudging, the YouTube clip goes viral and remains the last undeniable truth in a house full of fictions.

Also Read: Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant Malti Chahar? Why Is Tanya Mittal Unhappy With Deepak Chahar’s Sister In BB19?

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Tags: Bigg Boss 19Tanya Mittal

