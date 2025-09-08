Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 14 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha Wildcard Entry, Kunicka Sadanand Escapes Eviction Twist In Style

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the game Bigg Boss 19 had been a storm of emotions, unexpected turn of events, and an electric wild card entry. Although the host, Salman Khan, covered serious issues such as food wastage, the drama actually took its course when the eviction process was covered.

The veteran actress, Kunickaa Sadanand who was nominated like the rest was proclaimed to have the least number of votes by the people. But an awful twist to the story was that Kunickaa carried in the back of her mind a weapon of her own, her access to the App Room. With this strength, she decided to save herself. This twist has entirely changed the dynamics of the game as contestants are left on the edge of their seats as they keep second guessing their moves.

The episode was also boosted by the magnificent arrival of Shehbaz Badesha who is the younger brother of the former contestant and fan-favorite Shehnaaz Gill. Housemates were thrilled and afraid at the same time when he arrived because they could not tell what new dynamics would be introduced on the table. The entry of Shehbaz was an immediate change of pace because he is not afraid to speak out his mind about the games of the contestants and their personalities, which created a certain refreshing effect on the house.

The App Room: A Twist of Fate

One of the new and powerful features of this season of the Bigg Boss is the App Room. It gives the contestants who are granted access to the game the special power to manipulate the game itself. The power of this feature in this case can be observed in the fact that Kunickaa Sadanand uses her App Room access to save herself as a result of eviction.

The twist was a true swerve on the audience vote as well as a very stern warning to the housemates that their futures were not necessarily in the hands of the audience. And this aspect is an eye-opener, as it will introduce some elements of strategy and unpredictability to any future eliminations.

Shehbaz’s Wild Card Entry: Comedy and Chaos

The arrival of Shehbaz Badesha into the house as a wild card participant has immediately turned into a topic of discussion. With an entertaining personality, he is supposed to rock around and introduce a new generation of laughs and disturbance.

His freewheeling fashion and his talent to make unfiltered remarks will surely result in new friends, competitors and scandals. It is not merely a matter of entertainment, but an excellent idea of the Bigg Boss to bring in a new dimension and challenge the contestants to change with new dynamics and strong characters.

