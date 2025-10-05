LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar saw cricketer Deepak Chahar’s guest appearance, sparking fan frenzy. Speculations are rife about his sister, actress Malti Chahar, entering as a wildcard, promising drama, romance, and twists that could shake the house dynamics.

Deepak Chahar Fuels Malti Chahar Wildcard Buzz on Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: Instagram)
Deepak Chahar Fuels Malti Chahar Wildcard Buzz on Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 5, 2025 14:49:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

Bigg Boss 19 has reached a new crescendo of drama during this past ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, with Salman Khan inviting star cricketer Deepak Chahar to the episode. While Deepak Chahar very much sent ripples of excitement to fans, it was actually the continuous, stagnant whispers and media talk regarding his sister, actress and model Malti Chahar, that stole the frequent light. Malti is said to be the next wildcard, possibly to shake house equations.

Deepak’s arrival was an actual teaser for further suggesting her to step into the house, as previously Bigg Boss had an interesting promotional video stating that the house was tougher than cricket-a playful nod currently setting social media ablaze with anticipation. If indeed materialized, her entry will mark the season’s second wildcard after one was introduced earlier, courtesy of another celebrity sibling. With a strong background in both acting and beauty pageants, Malti’s family will bring a shocking and unique personality into this already volatile mix.

Deepak Chahar’s Perspective on Bigg Boss House

Heavy joking generally prevailed in Deepak Chahar’s conversation with Salman Khan, but it nonetheless illustrated his opinion about the almost unreal intensity of the reality show. When asked about the show, the Indian bowler held nothing back and remarked that the politics in the Bigg Boss house seem to be far more complicated than those on a cricket field. His comment exemplifies the unpredictable nature of the social game where allegiances can be fragile and rivalries triggered at the drop of a hat.

He was thus an outside observer providing a new context to all that happened during the week, fully perpetuating the narrative of a grand new twist expected to unfold. The cricketer’s brief yet deep impactful appearance thus interlinked the celebrity sports world with the reality TV show, setting the stage to maybe provide drama for his sister’s entry.

Malti Chahar’s Potential Wildcard Power

The speculations concerning Malti Chahar’s entry are based on the premise that her lively disposition and public persona are infused with some much-needed energy for the current crop of housemates. Malti is not just known as Deepak’s sister but also an actress and model who was a finalist for Femina Miss India; in her own right, she is indeed a woman of strength. Immediate reports say that she could bring in romantic storylines and confrontations that might just shake up the existing power dynamics and relationships.

With her wildcard status, she enjoys the advantage of having been able to witness the current game before going all out into her battle. Thus, some say she can really be a game-changer. Her entry is something her fans are eagerly waiting for. And with this anticipation, one now hopes that Malti will work her magic through some serious drama, combined with unexpected changes to the game.

Also Read: Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 WildcardDeepak Chahar

RELATED News

Anita Hassanandani Wins ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ Hosted By Rannvijay Singha, Dedicates Victory To Aaravv And Rohit
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Struggles At North America Box Office, Makes Only USD 173,000 In 3 Days
Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Film Delayed; Director Shifts Focus To Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic First
Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours
Rashmika Mandanna Questions Love, Compatibility, And Clarity In New ‘The Girlfriend’ Promo, Watch The Drama Unfold!

LATEST NEWS

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

QUICK LINKS