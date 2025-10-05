Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

On ” Weekend Ka Vaar”, Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan has blamed veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for the clash between contestants Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. He categorically states that she is the “musibat ki jadd” or the ‘root cause of all these problems,’ explaining that she has twisted Amaal’s statement before inciting an assault by Abhishek Bajaj.

The argument stemmed from task-related issues and during that, Amaal made some comments using the word ‘sursuri,’ which were twisted by Kunickaa making it seem like an abusive comment about Ashnoor Kaur, thus provoking Abhishek’s protective and aggressive nature.

Miscommunication and Instigation: The ‘Sursuri’ Fiasco

It was upon watching the footage of the show that Salman Khan felt that Kunickaa’s interpretation was factually errant. The host explained that Amaal’s original comment was merely an observation about Abhishek Bajaj’s reaction to anything said to Ashnoor, whereas Kunickaa spun it in such a way that housemates started to think the insult was directed to Ashnoor herself.

Such a misinterpretation became the trigger for the eventual physical fight between the two male contestants. Salman reprimanded Abhishek for overreacting and taking offense against Amaal’s comments without ensuring the veracity of Kunickaa’s take on the incident; he emphasized how dangerous it is to take second-hand information at face value, particularly in an environment as high-pressure as the house.

A Call for Accountability: The Host’s Stern Warning

The host was very blunt with the warning to Kunickaa over her interference with happenings at home. According to him, “Your respect is in your hands,” adding that she, as a senior contestant, ought to show greater maturity and clarity on the issue. There is churn on the house because of the selective memory and argument-fuelling behavior of this contestant, rather than diffusing arguments.

Then the host shifted the discussion towards defending Amaal Mallik, who has received flak for his short temper, saying that pain makes one come out stronger. Salman’s direct statement against an individual shifted the onus and taught an effective lesson to all the housemates on accountability and the perils of misinformation.

