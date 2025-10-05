LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

On Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan blames Kunickaa Sadanand as the ‘musibat ki jadd’ behind the Amaal Mallik–Abhishek Bajaj clash. He warns her to maintain respect and accountability, highlighting the dangers of miscommunication and instigation in the house.

Salman Khan Slams Kunickaa Sadanand as ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’ in Amaal-Abhishek Clash (Pc: X/JioHotstar)
Salman Khan Slams Kunickaa Sadanand as ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’ in Amaal-Abhishek Clash (Pc: X/JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 5, 2025 11:31:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

On ” Weekend Ka Vaar”, Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan has blamed veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for the clash between contestants Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. He categorically states that she is the “musibat ki jadd” or the ‘root cause of all these problems,’ explaining that she has twisted Amaal’s statement before inciting an assault by Abhishek Bajaj.

The argument stemmed from task-related issues and during that, Amaal made some comments using the word ‘sursuri,’ which were twisted by Kunickaa making it seem like an abusive comment about Ashnoor Kaur, thus provoking Abhishek’s protective and aggressive nature.

Miscommunication and Instigation: The ‘Sursuri’ Fiasco

It was upon watching the footage of the show that Salman Khan felt that Kunickaa’s interpretation was factually errant. The host explained that Amaal’s original comment was merely an observation about Abhishek Bajaj’s reaction to anything said to Ashnoor, whereas Kunickaa spun it in such a way that housemates started to think the insult was directed to Ashnoor herself.

Such a misinterpretation became the trigger for the eventual physical fight between the two male contestants. Salman reprimanded Abhishek for overreacting and taking offense against Amaal’s comments without ensuring the veracity of Kunickaa’s take on the incident; he emphasized how dangerous it is to take second-hand information at face value, particularly in an environment as high-pressure as the house.

A Call for Accountability: The Host’s Stern Warning

The host was very blunt with the warning to Kunickaa over her interference with happenings at home. According to him, “Your respect is in your hands,” adding that she, as a senior contestant, ought to show greater maturity and clarity on the issue. There is churn on the house because of the selective memory and argument-fuelling behavior of this contestant, rather than diffusing arguments.

Then the host shifted the discussion towards defending Amaal Mallik, who has received flak for his short temper, saying that pain makes one come out stronger. Salman’s direct statement against an individual shifted the onus and taught an effective lesson to all the housemates on accountability and the perils of misinformation.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Alleges Cheating, Reveals Short Temper And Shocking Secrets About Actor

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Kunickaa Sadanandsalman khan

RELATED News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison over prostitution conviction
Anita Hassanandani Wins ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ Hosted By Rannvijay Singha, Dedicates Victory To Aaravv And Rohit
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Struggles At North America Box Office, Makes Only USD 173,000 In 3 Days
Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Film Delayed; Director Shifts Focus To Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic First
Rashmika Mandanna Questions Love, Compatibility, And Clarity In New ‘The Girlfriend’ Promo, Watch The Drama Unfold!

LATEST NEWS

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours
Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours
Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours
Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

QUICK LINKS