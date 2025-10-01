LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Alleges Cheating, Reveals Short Temper And Shocking Secrets About Actor

Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal opens up about his alleged infidelity, controlling nature, and short temper, revealing how their marriage collapsed despite eight years together. She says she has forgiven him and moved on.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Alleges Infidelity and Controlling Behavior (Pc: Instagram)
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Alleges Infidelity and Controlling Behavior (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 12:49:06 IST

Abhishek Bajaj, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 19, is currently facing the wraths of his personal life coming to shadow him by newer revelations made by his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal. In a recent interview, the former couple’s talk opened with allegations by Jindal against the actor of infidelity as a keynote to their tying the knot and described Bajaj as controlling and short-tempered with an unsupportive nature. Childhood sweethearts, the Two got hitched in 2017 but found themselves divorced three years down the lane into their marriage in 2020.

The couple has been a topic of online conversation even before resurfacing their old wedding images after Bajaj entered Salman Khan’s hosted show. According to Jindal, the marriage started crumbling rapidly thereafter, the evidence-including screenshots, being the final straw that made her leave him. She claimed that Bajaj was with, in her words, “a lot of girls” and that even people from the industry reached out to her to poke the issue and out him.

Akanksha Infidelity Allegations and Betrayal 

Akanksha Jindal has opened up that infidelity was at the heart of their separation. The most shimmering allegation was multiple instances of cheating; she alleged that on trying to look at screens, she was approached individually by many individuals from the industry who helped her understand that the actor was disloyal.

She feels that when confronted, Bajaj decided to “play the victim card” and pass the blame on her. It was a very emotional fallout; Jindal confesses, “I was heartbroken, angry, and not in a happy state of mind,” while adding that it seemed to her that marriage wouldn’t work, which ultimately led her to take the decision to end the relationship. The couple has known each other since the ninth standard; this eight-year relationship and short-lived married life ended here in what she calls a complete collapse of trust.

Abhishek Bajaj Controlling Nature and Crushed Ambition 

In addition to the allegations of cheating, Jindal described a suffocating and unsupportive husband. She described Bajaj’s behaviour as “most pretentious” that stems from a “very typical mindset.” Adding to this stateful fact explaining how he was by way of temperament and lack of support, Jindal accused him of allowing her never to pursue her ambitions and never supporting her hobbies too.

With all this controlling factor and along with his dominating behaviour and the short temper what she referred to, it was an oppressive atmosphere in the marriage. This painful incident and the aforementioned public allegations are now forgotten in the past, according to Akanksha, who says she has forgiven him and moved on, as the separation, which was six years ago, was in the long run for the best.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS