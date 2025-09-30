Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Awez Darbar Pulled Out By Father Ismail Darbar Before Ex Shubhi Joshi’s Wild Card Entry

The Bigg Boss 19 house fell through with sensational drama with the public social media star Awez Darbar and his week-end exit cast on suspicion for what was apparently a routine eviction. And while he was officially shown to have garnered low audience votes, an intense wave of speculation online has opened up to the scenario of a strategic voluntary exit planned by his family over international-renowned father Ismail Darbar to preempt an explosive rumour: Awez’s notorious ex-girlfriend, Shubhi Joshi, was reportedly being brought in as a wild card contestant.

The timing of Awez’s exit becomes interesting as it happened just after a week in which his character and current relationship with Nagma Mirajkar were subjected to brutal dissection on national television following accusations from fellow contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik.

The Wildcard Rumour

As rumors gained immense traction after former contestant Gauahar Khan visited the house, certain unconfirmed reports claimed that when an off-camera question was asked about the persistent bus surrounding Shubhi Joshi’s wild card entry, the production team allegedly gave such a non-committal answer that it set off alarm bells for the Darbar family.

Prior to this, Shubhi Joshi gave an interview alluding to a past relationship and alleged infidelity involving Awez seemingly while he was dating Nagma. The concern would have been to not bring any further tarnish to the family and avoid a PR disaster on a platform well known for all the high-stakes drama.

The Voluntary Exit Speculation

A whirlwind of theories appears to be hinting at Awez’s family, who would have allegedly paid a fat sum of contractual penalty to the makers to ensure his silent, voluntary exit which would then be disguised as an eviction by poll based on audience votes.

Sudden reversal of a potential eviction for another contestant nominated in the same weekend, plus Awez’s unanticipated ouster despite the overwhelming backing for him online, only fueled the entire story of his so-called “paid exit.”

The Darbar family has reportedly dismissed such claims as baseless; however, the intrigue surrounding the hurried departure at a time before an alleged big shocking wild card entry continues to be a central topic among fans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’