LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

Bigg Boss 19 turns into a battlefield as Pranit calls Shehbaz ‘Paltu Kutta’, Nehal accuses Baseer of hogging Tanya’s birthday halwa, Amaal denies feelings for Tanya, and Farrhana faces a captaincy revolt. Heated arguments, shifting alliances, and personal jibes create a storm inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Pranit vs Shehbaz, Halwa Drama, Amaal-Tanya Rift & Captaincy Rebellion (Pc: X/JIOHOTSTAR)
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Pranit vs Shehbaz, Halwa Drama, Amaal-Tanya Rift & Captaincy Rebellion (Pc: X/JIOHOTSTAR)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 10:39:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

The Bigg Boss house saw utter chaos as one gigantic shouting match erupted between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha, wherein Pranit insulted Shehbaz with the term “Paltu Kutta” (a turncoat dog) for not doing his duty while Farrhana Bhatt was the not-so-popular captain. From there, things started getting even uglier, with the personal jabs coming in as Shehbaz and Farrhana dished it out to Pranit, jeering at him for his profession as a stand-up comic.

The food drama went to a new high as Nehal Chudasama accused Baseer Ali of having consumed most of the Halwa made for Tanya Mittal’s birthday, leading to a face-off where Nehal called Baseer a ‘Chor’ (thief), and Baseer shot back, saying Nehal was a ‘Kaamchor’ .

Captaincy Crisis & Personal Attacks

Farrhana, the captain of the show, is going through a lot of internal opposition, with contestants like Kunickaa Sadanand openly going against her as well as Baseer Ali. Kunickaa had a huge fight with Farrhana when the veteran actress questioned the authority of the captain. Further adding fuel to the already burning fire, Amaal Mallik denied the love feelings for Tanya Mittal when Nehal suggested otherwise; this issue strained his already weak relations with Tanya.

The nomination task put Pranit’s team (including Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and few others) under the danger zone, portraying the clearly divided house. The mockery of Gaurav’s colour blindness by Ashnoor, Pranit, and Abhishek also drew severe condemnation from netizens defending Neelam Giri, who had to rank participants in the near future task.

Halwa Drama and Changing Allegiances

It very clearly opened up the controversy over Halwa for Tanya’s birthday. Neelam Giri bashed Baseer for the quantity he had taken. Through all this hullabaloo, there was Tanya offering her share of the sweet dish, showing some maturity. Meanwhile, things remain frosty between Amaal and Tanya, putting a doubt as to whether they’ll bury their differences now or not.

Amaal, too, publicly called out Abhishek for meddling in his concern. Everything, ranging from kitchen arguments to personal jibes, fuelling the simmering tension, creates Bigg Boss house as a pressure cooker of emotions.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Gauahar Khan’s Feedback Shakes House, Awez Darbar’s Shocking Elimination Stuns Fans

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 10:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 dramaPranit More

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

QUICK LINKS