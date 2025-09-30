Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

The Bigg Boss house saw utter chaos as one gigantic shouting match erupted between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha, wherein Pranit insulted Shehbaz with the term “Paltu Kutta” (a turncoat dog) for not doing his duty while Farrhana Bhatt was the not-so-popular captain. From there, things started getting even uglier, with the personal jabs coming in as Shehbaz and Farrhana dished it out to Pranit, jeering at him for his profession as a stand-up comic.

The food drama went to a new high as Nehal Chudasama accused Baseer Ali of having consumed most of the Halwa made for Tanya Mittal’s birthday, leading to a face-off where Nehal called Baseer a ‘Chor’ (thief), and Baseer shot back, saying Nehal was a ‘Kaamchor’ .

Captaincy Crisis & Personal Attacks

Farrhana, the captain of the show, is going through a lot of internal opposition, with contestants like Kunickaa Sadanand openly going against her as well as Baseer Ali. Kunickaa had a huge fight with Farrhana when the veteran actress questioned the authority of the captain. Further adding fuel to the already burning fire, Amaal Mallik denied the love feelings for Tanya Mittal when Nehal suggested otherwise; this issue strained his already weak relations with Tanya.

The nomination task put Pranit’s team (including Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and few others) under the danger zone, portraying the clearly divided house. The mockery of Gaurav’s colour blindness by Ashnoor, Pranit, and Abhishek also drew severe condemnation from netizens defending Neelam Giri, who had to rank participants in the near future task.

Halwa Drama and Changing Allegiances

It very clearly opened up the controversy over Halwa for Tanya’s birthday. Neelam Giri bashed Baseer for the quantity he had taken. Through all this hullabaloo, there was Tanya offering her share of the sweet dish, showing some maturity. Meanwhile, things remain frosty between Amaal and Tanya, putting a doubt as to whether they’ll bury their differences now or not.

Amaal, too, publicly called out Abhishek for meddling in his concern. Everything, ranging from kitchen arguments to personal jibes, fuelling the simmering tension, creates Bigg Boss house as a pressure cooker of emotions.

