LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth

Tanya Mittal, Bigg Boss 19 contestant, revealed emotional moments about her mother, who has been her protector through hardships. While Tanya’s own net worth is around ₹2 crore, her mother’s financial details remain private, sparking curiosity among fans about the family’s wealth and background

Tanya Mittal’s mother stays private, but fans wonder about her net worth (Pc: X)
Tanya Mittal’s mother stays private, but fans wonder about her net worth (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 9, 2025 17:30:33 IST

Tanya Mittal, who is a participant of Bigg Boss 19, has talked about her family life and upbringing.  In the reality show, Bigg Boss 19, one of her competitors, Kunickaa Sadanand, commented about her mother, which resulted in her breaking down emotionally.

This event attracted the opinion of former winner of the television reality show, Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan and a lot of other social media users who defended Tanya and criticized the personal onslaughts. Tanya has also confessed that her mother has been her protector; this discloses a hard past of being beaten up by her father and her mother rescuing her.

Tanya Mittal Family Background 

Tanya Mittal is a native of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and so she has frequently attributed her progress to her family. Her family and, especially her dad, are stated to be rich and she has even stated that she has a big staff at home. The mother of Tanya Mittal is a woman who has remained mostly behind the media limelight, keeping to a low profile as she pushes her daughter to her cause and as she is a housewife.

Although Tanya has mentioned her family wealth and staff, there is no certain data about her mother’s personal net worth in the given context. Tanya herself is worth around ₹2 crore, and earns around ₹6 lakh/month out of her business, brand endorsements and social media.

Tanya Mittal Mother Financial Standing 

The mother of Tanya Mittal has not publicly announced her wealth, as far as financial information is concerned. Nevertheless, due to the position of the family and his activities in the world of fashion, luxury, and business consultation, Tanya can be estimated to have a mother with a stable background.

Her net worth has long been argued to be between a few of the crores yet there is no official data available till now. Instead of boasting about money, the mother of Tanya has inculcated in her daughter the essence of hard work, uniformity and generation of value by doing valuable businesses.

Also Read: Why Did Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Say, ‘I Wanted To Commit Suicide At Just 19’?

Tags: Tanya MittalTanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19Tanya Mittal mother

RELATED News

Where Do Bollywood & Tollywood Celebrities Really Live? Homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and more
Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Is Angelina Jolie Planning To Adopt Another Child Post Messy Split With Brad Pitt?
How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits

LATEST NEWS

EU Commissioners to visit India on Sept 12-13 for FTA talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Instagrams Viral 3-Ingredient Pasta: Easy Recipe Trending Now
Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection
Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue
How To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes For Glass Skin Glow Naturally At Home
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched
Here’s Why NTR Is The Most Admired Actor In Indian Cinema?
Inside the World’s Most Expensive City to Live in 2025
Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth
Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth
Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth
Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth

QUICK LINKS