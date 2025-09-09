Why Did Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Say, ‘I Wanted To Commit Suicide At Just 19’?

The reality show world is inclined to reveal the internal conflicts of the famous characters, and this conflict of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is an effective one. Hiding behind her confident character, there is a painful past, which has touched both other housemates and the audience very deeply. Tanya in an emotional confession told that at a very young age of 19, she was driven to the verge of committing suicide because a feud in her family threatened to destroy her future.

This radical declaration throws some light on how much pressure young women of the traditional Indian society can be under, where individual ambition may be oppressed against the familial standards. The story of Tanya is a sharp eye opener into the fact that even people who seem to have it all may be fighting with demons that no one is aware of.

Tanya Mittal Clash of Ambition and Tradition

Tanya Mittal disclosed that the main cause of her suicidal thought was a forced marriage. She said that her father insisted on her being married off at 19, to the point of Tanya resisting that. Her aspirations were of working in her own career and realizing something meaningful in her life which were directly contrary to what her father wanted.

This conflict between her personal goals and those of her family gave her a feeling of despair. She was frustrated and she thought that the only solution was to commit suicide instead of sacrificing her dreams and living her life in a manner that was not her choice. It was her mother, she said, who finally came to her support and assisted her in achieving her dreams, sparing her a sad ending

Tanya Mittal Finding Strength in Family and Self-Belief

The painful past of Tanya shows how vital the family support and self-empowerment can be. The constant encouragement of the mother gave her a strength to stand against the pressure and fight to her future. Not only did it save her life but also helped her to become the successful businesswoman and influencer that she is today through the belief of her mother in her abilities.

The story of Tanya is a testimony to the fact that with the proper support and belief in oneself to an extent that no one could shake it, that one can overcome the darkest moments and start living the life of his/her choice.

