Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Viral Post About Family Rift

Amaal Mallik being a contestant on the Bigg Boss 19 became a reality as the Bollywood singer and composer took to social media to comment on the viral post where he talked of disconnecting with his family. Amaal talks openly about mental health battles which he has previously shared on his social media

The mysterious message left the fans and the media with shockwaves wondering the reasons behind his move. In an open confession, Mallik has given some insight on the issue although he has not gone into details.

He admitted the strong interest and apprehension which his post had called forth, not without exacting its tribute of surprise. People used to question me as to why I was taking such an extreme step,” he added, underlining that it was a personal issue and one which had arisen due to a lot of emotional disturbance. He alluded to a long episode of inner struggle and tough decisions that got him to this juncture.

Amaal Malik Navigating Personal Boundaries

The artist further pointed out the need to uphold personal boundaries in order to preserve mental and emotional health. He added that though family ties are sacred, it also happens that one has to move out of the family to save him/herself in some instances.

According to Mallik, this decision was not a decision to be taken lightly, and all other avenues of resolution had been exhausted. He explained that it is essential to set healthy boundaries even in the relationship with family members because it helps a person to grow and establish inner peace.

Coping with Emotional Turmoil

Mallik also referred to his emotional problems stating the breaking up decision was the climax of an emotional strain. He stressed how important it then is to prioritize mental health and general well-being, even though a move or decision may be at odds with conventional wisdom.

Although he did not specify a certain person or situation, Mallik said that he went through a difficult time before posting on the Internet which led him to sever certain ties with members of his family.

